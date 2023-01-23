Read full article on original website
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
The Six Wheeled Hybrid Car You'd Never Guess Was Built By A Lawnmower Company
During the Oil Crisis in the 1970s, Briggs & Stratton came up with one of the first modern hybrid drivetrains, though the concept never made it to production.
2024 Polestar 2 Adds Electric Range, Power And New Look
Polestar has announced the 2024 model year of its Polestar 2 EV. Find out what's new, what's improved, and when you can make your pre-order.
The 12 Best Suzuki Motorcycles Ever Made
Suzuki has a long history in the motorcycle industry and has made some iconic bikes along the way. Here are our favorites through the years.
Ford Beats GM And Tesla For Best Active Driving Assistance System
Consumer reports rated 12 different Driver Assistance packages with Ford and GM coming in first and second respectively while Tesla fell to seventh on the list.
Here's How The Yamaha 'Fizzy' Became A British Cultural Craze In The 1970s
One formative motorcycle for bikes in the U.K. was the 'Fizzy" — aka the Yamaha FS1-E — which made motorcycle riding more accessible to the masses.
Peugeot's E-Lion Project Promises 5 EVs Over Next 2 Years, Including E-3008 And E-5008 SUVs
Peugeot has an incredibly ambitious EV strategy, replacing its entire fleet with 100% electric vehicles by 2025. Now, the automaker has unveiled its new fleet.
The Best Driver Assistance Systems You Can Buy That Aren't Tesla Autopilot
While Tesla Autopilot sits top-of-mind in driver assistance, most auto manufacturers are working on technology that is as good or better than Musk's company.
Today's Wordle Answer #585 – January 25, 2023 Solution And Hints
The Wordle puzzle for today may be a bit granular, but if you're having trouble getting the solution, we have hints (and the answer) if you need the assist.
10 Best Uses For Old Apple TVs
Clearing out the tech clutter in your home? Your old Apple TV might still have a few tricks up its sleeve. Here are the best uses for an old Apple TV.
Big Block Vs. Small Block V8 Engines: Here's What Every Gearhead Should Know
Big block and small block engines both have merit, and choosing one for your car comes down to what you want it to do.
Dead Space Remake Launches Without Steam Deck Support
It feels like just yesterday that we were sinking our teeth into "The Callisto Protocol" to pass the time until the "Dead Space" remake launched. While the former was a decent appetizer to fans of EA's spooky space horror, many felt it fell short of the standard the original game set way back in 2008.
OnePlus Pad Tablet Leaks To Try Where Other Android Slates Failed
OnePlus may be wandering into Samsung's tablet territory with the OnePlus Pad, but it faces some stiff competition against it and Apple's fantastic slates.
Here's What Makes The Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt Such A Big Deal
Drag racing collectors tend to swoon over the Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt, which was an impressive, incredibly rare, and stylish V8 drag racer from the '60s.
10 Reasons You Won't See The Cadillac InnerSpace On The Road Anytime Soon
Cadillac introduced its InnerSpace concept as one of three new designs at CES in 2022, and it certainly caused a stir. The radical look of the concept, sporting a sleek, futuristic shape and many high-tech features, was a world away from Cadillac's stereotypical image as a conservative, heritage-focused automaker. A year on, though, and there are no signs that the InnerSpace, nor either of the other two concepts debuted at the same time, will be making their way onto public roads anytime soon.
Car Companies That Were Impacted Most By The Semiconductor Shortage
Car companies have been hit hard by the global semiconductor shortage, affecting production, sales, and earnings. These are some of the hardest-hit car makers.
The 15 Best Nintendo Switch Indie Games
The Nintendo Switch has much to offer, and you may be missing out on some great under-the-radar titles. These are the 15 best Nintendo Switch indie games.
How To Fix Moderate NAT Type On Xbox Series X And S
NAT type, depending on the level of strictness, can severely impact your Xbox Series X|S gaming experience. Here's how to adjust your network's NAT type.
Here's Why Rapper Rick Ross Hasn't Ridden In A Tesla And Doesn't Trust Self-Driving Cars
Rick Ross owns a pretty enviable collection of cars, but he's especially known for his love of rare, vintage rides. Ross has even spat verses about Impalas, Chevies, and Lamborghinis in his songs. However, it appears that a Tesla — or any other self-driving car for that matter — won't become a part of his collection any time soon.
How To Use The Hidden Web Browser On Your Nintendo Switch
While the Nintendo Switch is basically an internet tablet, it does not come equipped with a web browsing app. The system does have a hidden browser, though.
