‘White Lotus’ stars model in Skims Valentine’s Day campaign

By Hannah Southwick
 4 days ago

Even Kim Kardashian’s still not over “The White Lotus.”

On Monday, the Skims founder took to Instagram to announce her brand’s 2023 Valentine’s Day collection with a campaign starring none other than Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò (aka Lucia and Mia on the buzzy HBO show).

“I watched the White Lotus and had to have my girls,” she captioned a carousel of steamy shots featuring the breakout duo, who have also been friends in real life for over a decade.

“I had so much fun shooting the Skims Valentine’s campaign!” Grannò gushed in a press release.

“Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Am63_0kOWiG7B00
Skims’ latest campaign spotlights Sabrina Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò’s real-life and on-screen friendship.

Just in time for the loved-up holiday, the limited-edition collection drops on Thursday and features everything from super-sexy lingerie to heart-themed pajamas for celebrating Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day in style.

And while you probably wouldn’t want to gift your loved one a stay at a White Lotus, there are plenty of gift-ready styles and sets in the line, including the Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Bralette Pack ($60) and Fits Everybody Bandeau Pack ($60) the actresses modeled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qrh68_0kOWiG7B00
The stars rocked new limited-edition looks from the Fits Everybody collection.
Skims

If you’ve been “hearting” the viral Skims slip dress for awhile, the new drop could also be the perfect time to try it in a soft pink shade , or add some lace to the look with the Fits Everybody Lace Slip Dress ($68).

The campaign marks the latest in a string of star-studded ads from Skims, which have previously included everyone from Heidi Klum to Brooke Shields .

And while it might be the first time Kardashian’s turned her favorite TV show into a campaign, “The White Lotus” is far from the first popular series on which she’s pressed play; she previously declared her love for “Bridgerton,” even asking to attend one of the show’s fittings .

Instead of Regency-era corsets, she’s clearly got her own sexy styles to burn for this Valentine’s Day.

