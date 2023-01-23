ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle's go-to Sarah Flint shoes are on sale for 40% off

By Kristin Contino
 4 days ago

Get the royal look for less.

One of Meghan Markle’s favorite shoe brands, Sarah Flint, is offering shoppers a rare sale to kick off 2023 — and some of the same styles worn by the Duchess of Sussex are marked down by a huge 40 percent.

The brand’s “Happy Shoe Year” event includes the “Natalie” flats Markle famously wore to the 2017 Invictus Games along with her often-discussed ripped jeans, as well as two of the other elegant heel styles she’s sported over the years.

Even if you’re not into recreating royal looks, the celeb-loved brand has many other styles on offer in its big sale, from shiny croc-print riding boots ($777, originally $1,295) to party-ready pumps ($330, originally $550).

Below, shop five of our favorites from the Sarah Flint sale, but don’t delay — the deals end tomorrow, January 24.

Sarah Flint Natalie Flats ($270, originally $450)
Sarah Flint

Markle sported these pointed-toe flats with dainty bow trim for her first public appearance with Prince Harry in 2017, and while the brown shade she wore isn’t marked down, you can grab the style in navy, pink or a red fan pattern for close to $200 off.

Sarah Flint Perfect Emma Heels ($297, originally $495)
Sarah Flint

The Duchess of Sussex wore a leopard-print version of these sturdy block heels while she was promoting “Suits” in her pre-royal days, and you can snag a gorgeous emerald green pair with Markle’s animal-print style on the heel for under $300 in the sale.

Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 100 ($357, originally $550)
Sarah Flint

The Duchess of Sussex rocked a solid black leather pair of these heels for an outing with Queen Elizabeth II and sported a custom burgundy shade on another outing. You can grab your own velvet pair with studded accents in the sale — or pick from a fan print, tartan pattern , or bright pink .

Sarah Flint Perfect Dress Bootie 60 ($450, originally $750)
Sarah Flint

At $300 off, these go-with-everything booties are the “perfect” addition to your winter wardrobe — and even better, the style is marked down in all five shades, from basic black to wild leopard print.

Sarah Flint

Markle’s lace-up “Grear” sandals ($495) might not be included in the sale, but this sleek black pair (also offered in blue ) would be ideal for all of your spring and summer getaways.

Community Policy