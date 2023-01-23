ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

WKYC

19-year-old arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A man has been taken into custody in Elyria following a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the last 72 hours. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police Department officials...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
CLEVELAND, OH
YAHOO!

Knowlton convicted of felonious assault in Bula shooting

Jan. 25—JEFFERSON — A 26-year-old Ashtabula man was found guilty of felonious assault with a gun specification on Jan. 10 in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court. Shane P. Knowlton was accused of shooting a man three times on the afternoon of July 23, 2022 on West 52nd Street in Ashtabula. Knowlton fled the scene and the victim was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center by ambulance, and then flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, according to police.
ASHTABULA, OH
cleveland19.com

$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police Department are looking for help identifying three people believed to have stolen $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern mall. Police believe two of the suspects stood watch while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk. If you know...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Weiss pleads guilty to felony charges

Rabbi Stephen Weiss pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to attempted, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and to possessing criminal tools, while a third charge was dismissed. The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas accepted Weiss’ plea during a pretrial hearing, according to the court docket. He will be classified as a tier II sex offender and will avoid a trial. The importuning charge against him was dismissed per an agreement with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police. The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered adult

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old woman who is missing and endangered. Machelle Yankovic is 5-foot-8 and 100 pounds, according to a missing person poster. She has black hair and hazel eyes, according to police, and was last seen...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
YAHOO!

Janson found guilty of drug trafficking

Jan. 25—JEFFERSON — After short deliberation, a jury has found an Ashtabula man guilty of felony drug trafficking and not guilty of possession of drugs. Joseph Ralph Janson, of 6329 Edward Ave., was accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 19.59 grams of methamphetamine and possessing 2.44 grams of Psilocyn, a psychedelic mushroom alkaloid, on Dec. 20, 2021.
ASHTABULA, OH

