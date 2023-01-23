Read full article on original website
19-year-old arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A man has been taken into custody in Elyria following a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the last 72 hours. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police Department officials...
cleveland19.com
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
Man fatally shot at Cleveland gas station identified
A 21-year-old man shot in the chest Tuesday evening at Quincy Gas on the city's east side later died, according to city police.
YAHOO!
Knowlton convicted of felonious assault in Bula shooting
Jan. 25—JEFFERSON — A 26-year-old Ashtabula man was found guilty of felonious assault with a gun specification on Jan. 10 in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court. Shane P. Knowlton was accused of shooting a man three times on the afternoon of July 23, 2022 on West 52nd Street in Ashtabula. Knowlton fled the scene and the victim was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center by ambulance, and then flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, according to police.
cleveland19.com
$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police Department are looking for help identifying three people believed to have stolen $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern mall. Police believe two of the suspects stood watch while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk. If you know...
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights, 2 suspicious men going door-to-door advised no solicitation in Gate Mills
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Heights and Gates Mills investigated several complaints of two suspicious men knocking on doors in neighborhoods. The latest incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Ashcroft Drive in Mayfield Heights. A resident called the police after seeing the two men...
cleveland19.com
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drug trafficker is off the streets after the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and U.S. Marshals conducted an arrest warrant, LPD confirmed,. Lorain Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Charles Brooks of Lorain. His arrest led to a search warrant being executed at a Lorain...
Man threatens to blow up and shoot up pizza shop because he couldn’t use a coupon: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Mayfield Road. At 6:40 p.m. Jan. 21, an employee of Domino’s Pizza, 5139 Mayfield Road, reported that a caller threatened to “blow up and shoot up” the store. The caller was upset because he was told he could not use an online coupon for a phone order. Police are investigating.
cleveland19.com
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?. Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying. The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police. Take a close look at the...
Man attempts to steal car as owner clings to door, launching her into air and sending her to hospital, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspected carjacker sent a Cleveland woman to the hospital after he jumped into her SUV at a Brooklyn Centre gas station and sped off while she hung from the door, prosecutors allege. The car quickly crashed, sending the 27-year-old woman to the ground, according to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Weiss pleads guilty to felony charges
Rabbi Stephen Weiss pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to attempted, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and to possessing criminal tools, while a third charge was dismissed. The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas accepted Weiss’ plea during a pretrial hearing, according to the court docket. He will be classified as a tier II sex offender and will avoid a trial. The importuning charge against him was dismissed per an agreement with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Watch: Police break up 50-student brawl after basketball game
"As more fights erupted," officers called in backup and were joined by officers from Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.
cleveland19.com
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police. The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.
Quick-thinking bank employee helps nab fraud suspect: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Jan. 7, a keen Chase Bank employee alerted police about a woman wearing a face mask and carrying a large purse attempting to use a fake ID to withdraw money from an account. An arriving officer observed the employee, who was on Brecksville Road, pointing out the suspect walking...
‘I’m grateful I was the one hit’: Man shot by deputy U.S. marshals at Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons sentenced to more than 13 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Pennsylvania man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on Wednesday told a federal judge he felt “grateful” that bullets fired by deputy U.S. marshals hit him instead of other bystanders at a packed shopping center in Cleveland. DeWayne Taylor, 33, told...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered adult
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old woman who is missing and endangered. Machelle Yankovic is 5-foot-8 and 100 pounds, according to a missing person poster. She has black hair and hazel eyes, according to police, and was last seen...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
Woman nabbed trying to steal $680 worth of groceries: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 22, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 54, for stealing 91 items from Giant Eagle, totaling $680.33. The woman had put some of the stolen items in a bag she carried and others in a cart. Drug paraphernalia possession: Interstate 271. At 10:20 p.m. Jan. 18, an...
YAHOO!
Janson found guilty of drug trafficking
Jan. 25—JEFFERSON — After short deliberation, a jury has found an Ashtabula man guilty of felony drug trafficking and not guilty of possession of drugs. Joseph Ralph Janson, of 6329 Edward Ave., was accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 19.59 grams of methamphetamine and possessing 2.44 grams of Psilocyn, a psychedelic mushroom alkaloid, on Dec. 20, 2021.
Canton steel company cited for explosion that killed employee
OHSA cited TimkenSteel for one willful violation of the agency's general duty clause and proposed penalties of $145,027.
