Sixth Street Water Tower
The Sixth Street Water Tower in Amarillo will be getting a facelift after all. The plans to repaint the tower have been in the works for 12 years since it was first introduced to the City of Amarillo. Since the idea was first presented to the city other organizations like...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Booker ISD - Classes start at 9 a.m. Bovina ISD - Classes start at 10 a.m.; Buses will operate on a 2 hour delay, run in town routes only.
Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
Winter Storm Warning: 4-8" snow possible for Amarillo, central Texas panhandle
UPDATE: The first snow started to fall in eastern New Mexico around 10 p.m. Amarillo and the central Texas Panhandle has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING. This is a major shift north from this morning. Weather computer models continue to zero in on the I-40 and Highway 60...
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
City of Amarillo Set to Honor Rick Husband
Logo for Rick Husband International Airport in Amarillo, Texas // Photo courtesy of AlphaMediaAmarillo. The City of Amarillo announced they will honor astronaut Rick Husband on February 1st, the 20th anniversary of his passing. The city will hold a public ceremony with city officials and friends of Husband on Wednesday...
House Fire Southwest 8th and Florida
Amarillo firefighters started out their day by battling a blaze at Southwest 8th and Florida. They were called out at midnight on the report of a housefire. When they got there they found smoke and fire showing from the front of the home, did a search and extinguished the blaze.
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
Deaf Smith County Hosting Cotton Conference
The Deaf Smith County Cotton Conference is set to be held Tuesday, February 7th in Hereford from 9 am until 3 pm. The event will take place at the Deaf Smith County Extension Service Nita Lea Building, located at 903 East 14th Street. The day will include presentations from a...
Amarillo Opera Hosting “Sounds For The Soul”
Flyer for the upcoming "Sounds For The Soul" event for the Amarillo Opera // Photo courtesy of the Amarillo Opera. The Amarillo Opera will be hosting a “Sounds For The Soul” night in honor of Black History Month. The event will be held on February 5th at 6...
No Injuries Reported After Friday Morning Bus Crash
The Amarillo Police Department says no one was injured after a crash involving a school bus and a Dodge Charger. Officers say that Friday morning at 11:48 am they were called to the 1000 block of North Arthur Street where they found the 2 vehicles. The Charger was reportedly traveling...
Powerful winter storm with heavy snow possible next week
A powerful storm system could impact the southern plains early next week. This could be a HUGE system with impacts felt across Texas & Oklahoma from the Texas Gulf Coast to Amarillo. Models continue to come into agreement on the potential for snow, wind and cold temperatures Monday night and...
WT Announces Promotions For Long-Time University Employees
The West Texas A&M University Police Department and the school’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX will have some new faces in new places. Officers Kyle Hawbaker and Brandon Johnson have received promotions to assistant chief and lieutenant respectively, and Krystal Czesnowski has been brought on board to serve as the Clery Compliance Officer.
Amarillo Police Investgate First Homicide Of 2023
The first homicide of 2023 has Amarillo Police looking for a suspect. At 5:45 am the APD was called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police located...
WT, PPHM to Host Award-Winning Writer to Discuss Water Issues
West Texas A&M University and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum are set to welcome a nationally recognized writer for a discussion on the region’s water crisis. Dr. Lucas Bessire is a professor of anthropology at the University of Oklahoma and was named the 2022 winner of the Center for the Study of the American West’s Bonney MacDonald Outstanding Western Book Award for his work titled “Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains”.
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County. According to Kyle Huff’s family, he was having surgery on Jan. 19, treating skin graft on his right side of his back. On Jan. 18, at...
Burglary and Tampering Suspect
Law enforcement is looking for 32-year-old Nielson Ray Connor for two counts of Burglary and tampering with physical evidence. Connor is described as a white male, 5 feet, six inches tall, and weighing 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. If you have information on his whereabouts, Call Amarillo...
Texas Women’s Foundation
The Texas Women’s Foundation is putting in 487-thousand, 125 dollars into rural and underserved Texas communities and a clinic is Amarillo, will be getting a portion of that. The money is coming from the TXWF, through the Reproductive Freedom Initiative, and they have awarded eight grants in Texas and...
Multiple WT Veteran’s Programs Named Among Best in the State
Buffalo Fountain located on the campus of West Texas A&M University. West Texas A&M University has announced multiple programs for veterans have been named among the best in the state by the U.S. News & World Report. The report tabbed WT’s online bachelor’s programs for veterans and the MBA program...
Cactus Drug Bust
Dumas police and other law enforcement agencies arrested a woman in Cactus after finding meth and cocaine that have a street value of $60,000. Sixty-six -year old Victoria Fierro De Solis is looking at two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
