Navasota ISD investigating social media picture of student possessing a gun at Navasota Junior High
Navasota ISD says they are investigating a social media picture posted by a student in which a gun is displayed on school grounds. NISD released a statement on Friday that they received a notification on late Wednesday of the post, and have reason to believe prove it was taken on the grounds of Navasota Junior High.
Second shots fired call in Navasota this week believed to be related to weekend shooting
A second report of shots fire in Navasota this week has the attention of the police. They say around 2:30 am Wednesday morning, officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court for a shots fired call. Damage was noted to a residence, as well as other evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.
Power lines electrocute and kill Navasota woman after car crash near Stoneham
A Navasota woman was killed yesterday when electrocuted during a car accident. Texas DPS says aropund 11:15 am, the car with two passengers was travelling northbound on County Road 304 near Stoneham, when it hydroplaned, and struck a utility pole. After striking the pole, the driver put the car in...
Navasota City Council approves zoning change for new, single family neighborhood north of Pecan Lakes
Another single family neighborhood is coming to Navasota. A zoning change was discussed and approved at Monday’s City Council meeting for a 35 acre tract of land adjacent to Pecan Lakes Phase 2. Brandon Goodyk from Crosstrails Development LLC says the idea is to extend the same standards from...
