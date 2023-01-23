ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Walkmen to finally return to UK this summer with new London shows

29 – London, UK – KOKO. The Walkmen’s lead singer Hamilton Leithauser discussed the band’s reunion for the first time last December in a new interview Vulture, including the question of whether or not there is new music to come from the post-punk revivalists. “We haven’t...
Watch Inhaler cover Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ in Live Lounge

Inhaler made their Live Lounge debut yesterday (January 26) – watch them cover Miley Cyrus‘ new single ‘Flowers’ below. The Irish band, who will release second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ on February 17, also played their new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ for their Live Lounge debut.
Paul McCartney announces new photography book, ‘1964: Eyes Of The Storm’

Paul McCartney has announced a new photography book containing 275 never-before-seen images taken by the former Beatle himself. Titled 1964: Eyes Of The Storm, the project provides an intimate look at the months towards the end of 1963 and beginning of 1964 when Beatlemania took off in the UK, and the Fab Four rose to global fame after their first US trip.
Fatboy Slim on why he regrets meeting David Bowie

Fatboy Slim has said he regrets meeting David Bowie, recalling how the late icon seemed “unimpressed” by the DJ when they crossed paths. As Radio X reports, Fatboy Slim – real name Norman Cook – recently gave an interview to Kevin Bishop at Brighton Beach House where he opened up about his life, career and past regrets.
Brian May doubles down on the reason why Queen “could never” play Glastonbury

Brian May has doubled down on the reason why Queen “could never” play Glastonbury. On The Cover – Glastonbury: your favourite artists on why it matters. The guitarist previously ruled out playing Worthy Farm after clashing with Michael Eavis over the badger cull. The Glastonbury founder previously...
Faithless share tribute to late singer Maxi Jazz following private funeral

Faithless have shared their first online message since the death of Maxi Jazz, paying tribute to their late friend and former bandmate. Real name Maxwell Fraser, the founding Faithless member – who sung, played guitar and produced in the band – died on December 24, 2022 at the age of 65. He fronted the band from its inception in 1995 until its breakup in 2011. The group then reunited in 2015, however Jazz left the fold again a year later.
Another Pantera concert has been cancelled days after German shows pulled

Concert promoters in Vienna have cancelled an appearance by Pantera scheduled for this summer. It comes just days after festival organisers in Germany cancelled two performances by the band after a backlash to their planned appearance at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring 2023. The reformed band, featuring Phil...
‘Lost’ Beatles photos by Paul McCartney to go on show at National Portrait Gallery

Previously unseen photos of the Beatles taken at the height of their stardom by Paul McCartney will go on display at the refurbished National Portrait Gallery in the summer. The 275 photographs were taken on 35mm film between December 1963 and February 1964 in a variety of locations, including New York, London, Washington, Miami, Paris and the band’s native Liverpool. McCartney thought he had lost them, but rediscovered them a few years ago.
Watch Coldplay perform ‘Clocks’ on ‘Kimmel’ for show’s 20th anniversary

Coldplay have performed ‘Clocks’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the shows’s 20th anniversary. Check out the performance below. Chris Martin sat down with Kimmel before the band’s performance to reflect on the first time the band appeared on the show. “Remember what I actually said that night,” Kimmel recalled to Martin. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we would be proud we’d have on the show in 20 years.”
Rachel Chinouriri joined Lewis Capaldi tour after sending him a drunk DM

The rising London singer-songwriter sent him a private video after Capaldi shared footage of himself singing her track ‘I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)’ on his Instagram Story. Despite her record label encouraging her to get in touch with Capaldi, Chinouriri initially said she was hesitant....

