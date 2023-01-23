Coldplay have performed ‘Clocks’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the shows’s 20th anniversary. Check out the performance below. Chris Martin sat down with Kimmel before the band’s performance to reflect on the first time the band appeared on the show. “Remember what I actually said that night,” Kimmel recalled to Martin. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we would be proud we’d have on the show in 20 years.”

22 HOURS AGO