Highway Patrol car stopped for four-vehicle crash hit by semi north of Fargo on I-29
A four-vehicle crash north of Fargo Thursday night turned into a six-vehicle crash after a semi ran into a North Dakota Highway Patrol car that had stopped to investigate the initial crash scene.
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Car hits Fargo Home Depot
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on the lookout for a car involved in a hit-and-run. The victim is the Home Depot on 47th Avenue South in Fargo. Police answered a call around 2 a.m. Friday morning about a vehicle hitting the building and then taking off from the scene.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Man who died after being struck by train is identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed when he was struck by a train early Monday morning. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, Minnesota, was struck by an eastbound BNSF train west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 a.m. Emergency...
Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
Fargo zoning ordinance prevents man from continuing auto repair business after 42 years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo business owner used to be able to run his auto repair shop on his property despite it being in a residential area. Since he sold the property, the city says he needs to stop running his business in March. “I was told that...
Mahoney takes over as Chairperson of Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board
(Fargo, ND) -- Leadership of the Metro Flood Diversion Authority’s Board recently changed with the new year as Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney assumed the chairperson role following the completion of Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson’s term. “I’m looking forward to further amplifying this project in 2023 at...
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Clay County rural school named to National Register of Historic Places
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. – Minnesota’s National Register of Historic Places has added a piece of Clay County history to their register. It’s the Rollag Woodland School, located a mile east of Rollag. It was the first rural Clay County school district to open and the last to close.
ATF offering $5K reward for info on stolen fireworks
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward after $23,000 of fireworks were stolen from a company in Galchutt, North Dakota. Matrix Fireworks discovered the display fireworks had been stolen earlier this month while checking their storage facilities. Display...
Charges: Moorhead woman's violent crime spree fueled by jealously
A 25-year-old Moorhead woman is facing attempted murder, sexual assault and kidnapping charges after going on a violent rampage that prosecutors say was fueled by jealously. According to charges filed in Clay County District Court on Monday, Kasondra Consuelo Malyn Perez committed the crimes on Friday, Jan. 20. Warning: The...
Kalispell native, ex-Rocky head coach Jason Petrino named defensive coordinator at North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State football program on Thursday named former Rocky Mountain College head coach Jason Petrino as its new defensive coordinator. Petrino, previously the defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois, replaces David Braun, who recently left to become an assistant coach at FBS Northwestern. NDSU made the announcement in a press release.
NDSU to cut jobs and two colleges
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University President David Cook announced that 34 and a half jobs and two colleges will be cut. This decision comes after months of planning when budget cuts were announced in the fall last year. The cuts that were announced will impact...
In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…
Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
North Dakota State Loses Several Key Pieces to Transfer Portal
The 2023 offseason has been uncharted territory so far for perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. Not only are the Bison coming off a championship loss for the first time in their illustrious history since moving to Division I, but they are also seeing a side of the transfer portal that they aren’t used to.
