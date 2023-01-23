ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

KNOX News Radio

Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN

One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Car hits Fargo Home Depot

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on the lookout for a car involved in a hit-and-run. The victim is the Home Depot on 47th Avenue South in Fargo. Police answered a call around 2 a.m. Friday morning about a vehicle hitting the building and then taking off from the scene.
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Mahoney takes over as Chairperson of Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board

(Fargo, ND) -- Leadership of the Metro Flood Diversion Authority’s Board recently changed with the new year as Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney assumed the chairperson role following the completion of Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson’s term. “I’m looking forward to further amplifying this project in 2023 at...
valleynewslive.com

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
froggyweb.com

ATF offering $5K reward for info on stolen fireworks

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward after $23,000 of fireworks were stolen from a company in Galchutt, North Dakota. Matrix Fireworks discovered the display fireworks had been stolen earlier this month while checking their storage facilities. Display...
montanasports.com

Kalispell native, ex-Rocky head coach Jason Petrino named defensive coordinator at North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State football program on Thursday named former Rocky Mountain College head coach Jason Petrino as its new defensive coordinator. Petrino, previously the defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois, replaces David Braun, who recently left to become an assistant coach at FBS Northwestern. NDSU made the announcement in a press release.
valleynewslive.com

NDSU to cut jobs and two colleges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University President David Cook announced that 34 and a half jobs and two colleges will be cut. This decision comes after months of planning when budget cuts were announced in the fall last year. The cuts that were announced will impact...
Hot 97-5

In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…

Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
CBS Minnesota

Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
underdogdynasty.com

North Dakota State Loses Several Key Pieces to Transfer Portal

The 2023 offseason has been uncharted territory so far for perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. Not only are the Bison coming off a championship loss for the first time in their illustrious history since moving to Division I, but they are also seeing a side of the transfer portal that they aren’t used to.
