Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
A couple who moved from the US to Costa Rica and saves $1,500 a month thinks more Americans should move abroad
As the cost of living continues to rise for many Americans, some, like Zach Gerth and Anna Sosdian, are moving abroad to start new lives.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
KEYT
Biden extends deportation protection for Hong Kong residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed off on a two-year extension of a program that protects Hong Kong residents in the U.S. from deportation. Biden first authorized the program in August 2021 for 18 months. It was set to expire on Feb. 5 and is now extended until January 2025. The initial decision to provide a temporary safe haven came after Hong Kong introduced a sweeping national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997. The National Security Council said the extension reflects the administration’s “strong support for the people of Hong Kong in the face of increasing repression.”
KEYT
Why Brazil’s Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining
BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. While many in Brazil were left wondering how the calamity could materialize seemingly overnight, it didn’t come as a surprise to those who are familiar with the Yanomami’s circumstances, who have issued warnings for several years. The AP explains how the Yanomami reached this tragic point.
KEYT
Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals
Associated Press (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.
KEYT
Japan launches whale meat vending machines to promote sales
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its controversial products, has found a new way to cultivate clientele: whale meat vending machines. The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the port town of Yokohama near Tokyo, houses three vending machines for whale sashimi, whale bacon, whale skin and whale steak, as well as canned whale meat at prices from $7.70 to $23. Japan resumed commercial whaling in 2019 after withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission. Conservationists say whale meat is no longer part of the daily diet in Japan, especially for younger generations.
KEYT
Several questioned in Croatia over oligarch’s missing yacht
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police on Friday brought in for questioning several people over the disappearance last October of a luxury yacht from an Adriatic Sea marina where it was held there under international sanctions in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The disappearance of the 35-meter Irina Vu from the marina on the island of Murter was only recently noticed and reported by local media. The yacht reportedly sailed to Turkey and another one was left in its place. The incident has triggered public criticism of the authorities in Croatia.
When Will Florida Be Underwater? For Some Areas, It’s Sooner Rather Than Later
It’s likely that you’ve heard about rising sea levels and how Florida is going to be underwater any day now. You might be wondering: Is this true? And if it is, when exactly will Florida be underwater?. Well, it’s possible that your favorite vacation spot could be underwater...
KEYT
With rise of new coronavirus variants, FDA halts authorization of Evusheld
The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday halted the emergency use authorization of Evusheld because it does not appear to protect against Covid-19 from viral variants currently circulating in the United States. Evusheld is a monoclonal antibody therapy used to prevent Covid-19 in immunocompromised people, who are less likely...
KEYT
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses. The men were charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in New York. Masih Alinejad, an Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile in New York City, confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target. She said FBI officials had read her the messages that the plotters exchanged between themselves, including a final one: “It’s going to be done today.”
KEYT
FDA vaccine advisers vote to harmonize Covid-19 vaccines in the United States
A panel of independent experts that advises the US Food and Drug Administration on its vaccine decisions voted unanimously Thursday to update all Covid-19 vaccines so they contain the same ingredients as the two-strain shots that are now used as booster doses. The vote means young children and others who...
KEYT
Cancun’s boycott of taxis in Uber dispute gets rained out
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents of the Mexican resort of Cancun had been hoping people would boycott medallion taxis Friday, after a week of blockades and violent incidents by drivers protesting the ride-hailing app Uber. But an usual, tenacious rainfall left Cancun residents scrambling to get any transportation they could, and the taxi driver’s union began apologizing for this week’s events. Rumors flew throughout the day that Cancun- registered taxis would be giving unlimited rides for about $1.25, something the union quickly denied. A taxi from the airport to Cancun’s hotel zone often normally cost as much as $50, an extremely high price by Mexican standards.
KEYT
US Marines officially opens first new base in 70 years on island of Guam
The United States Marine Corps on Thursday officially opened its first new base in 70 years, a 4,000-acre installation on the US Pacific island of Guam that one day is expected to host 5,000 Marines. Construction of Camp Blaz, as it is formally known, was partially funded by the Japanese...
