Whatcom County, WA

Weather pattern signals more cold for Whatcom. Is lowland snow far behind?

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

After more than a week of springlike temperatures, Whatcom County could get a less-than-gentle reminder that winter has another two months to go.

A Fraser Outflow could develop this weekend, and with it the threat of lowland snow for Western Washington, including the Bellingham area, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“There are also growing chances for a strong Fraser Outflow on Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 28-29) as a cold front pushes south through the area with high pressure over eastern British Columbia and Alberta,” said meteorologist Trent Davis.

That’s still several days away, and the forecast could change, Davis said in the online forecast discussion Monday, Jan. 23.

But if strong Fraser winds develop, daytime temperatures in the 30s are possible, and any precipitation would be in the form of snow.

Several of the hills around Bellingham saw a dusting of snow overnight Monday, Jan. 23.

