Poggi Lands A Pair Of Former Wolverines

After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, both Eyabi Okie and Julius Welschof have committed to play for Biff Poggi in Charlotte.

Serving as the associate head coach for two seasons in Ann Arbor, Biff Poggi had a pretty big impact on the Michigan Football program. He was referred to as Jim Harbaugh's right-hand man, and a coach who placed a high-value on the mentorship aspect of college football.

“Biff has been a tremendous asset to our University of Michigan Football program, providing support and mentorship to our coaching staff and players,” Harbaugh said in a recent statement. “He has a great football mind, knows how to prepare a team during the week and on game day, and is a coach that aims to change the lives of his players in a positive way.

Now, as the newest head coach of the Charlotte 49ers, Poggi has landed two former Wolverines out of the transfer portal.

Eyabi Okie and Julius Welschof , both former defenders for the Michigan Wolverines, appear to have found a new home with Poggi in Charlotte.

Okie, who played for Poggi in High School at St. Francis Academy, spent one season with the Wolverines after transferring from UT-Martin. The 6-5, 244-pound edge rusher became an impact player for Michigan almost immediately, appearing in all 14 games and finishing the season with 4.5 sacks - trailing only Mike Morris who finished the year with 7.5.

Welschof, on the other hand, spent five seasons in Ann Arbor before entering his name into the transfer portal earlier this month. At 6-7, 266-pounds, Welschof made most of his contributions on special teams during his time at Michigan - appearing in 35 games throughout his career.

With both players gaining a tremendous amount of experience at Michigan, coupled with the fact that they already have an existing relationship head coach Biff Poggi, the pair of former Wolverines should have a pretty good shot at earning a starting role in Charlotte.