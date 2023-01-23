UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the Nazis tried to rob millions of Jews of their names before killing them during World War II. But at Thursday’s inauguration of a huge U.N. installation with the names of 4.8 million Holocaust victims, he said the Nazis failed and all those slaughtered “shall never be forgotten.” On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the U.N. chief says the exhibition is a call to action because some 1 million victims remain unidentified. And he says it is a call to the world to “stem the tide of human cruelty and fight anti-Semitism and all forms of racism wherever and whenever it manifests itself.”

1 DAY AGO