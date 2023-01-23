Read full article on original website
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling High School releases honor roll for second term
Sterling High School has released the honor roll for Term 2 of the 2022-2023 school year. Students earning a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Superintendent addresses Sterling Middle School sports frustrations
Sterling Middle School athletics continues to be a topic of discussion for the RE-1 Valley School Board. At Monday’s meeting, Joel McCracken shared that he’s had quite a few parents contact him with frustration about the way things are going. This comes two weeks after Makayla Chartier shared concerns she had heard from parents and students. McCracken was hopeful that with new leadership coming to the school next year following the retirement of SMS Principal Bob Hall, maybe it can be better addressed.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Fleming boys basketball cracks the top 10
When Fleming boys basketball opened its season with two straight setbacks to Class 1A’s best team and a strong competitor in 2A, the Wildcats knew the downturn was only temporary. Since then, they’ve hardly looked back, winning six of their next seven contests. In the past couple of...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
RECORDER’S NOTES: Colorado County Clerks Association offering annual scholarship
The Colorado County Clerks Association scholarship is established to aid outstanding Colorado graduating high school seniors in furthering their education, particularly in the field of public service. The scholarships will be awarded to qualifying students on an objective and non-discriminatory basis. The scholarships will be one-time awards on a regional basis:
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Logan County receives El Pomar grant for TravelStorys project
Logan County has received a $5,000 grant from El Pomar Foundation for its TravelStorys project. El Pomar Trustees approved $45,000 allocated to five nonprofit organizations and government entities in the Northeast region at the Foundation’s December Trustees meeting. Through the Foundation’s grant making process, the following organizations were awarded grants:
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County – Jan. 25 – Jan. 31
SilverSneakers Yoga: 10 a.m., Saint Anthony’s School. Cards: 1:30 p.m., Saint Anthony’s School. Business Roundtable: 8 a.m., 109 N. Front Street. SilverSneakers Classic: 10 a.m., Saint Anthony’s School. Hand and Foot Canasta: 1:30 p.m., Saint Anthony’s School. Under the Umbrella LCC Meal: 5 p.m., Prince of...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Plan for Pawnee byway focuses on raising awareness
The Pawnee Pioneer Trails Scenic and Historic Byway is getting an update to its Corridor Management Plan, and a meeting to discuss progress on the project was held Wednesday in Fort Morgan. Downtown Colorado Inc. (DCI), which is spearheading the update under a contract with Colorado Department of Transportation, facilitated...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for flight to avoid, driving under the influence
The following are reports from local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty. At 3:03 a.m. deputies were dispatched to mile marker 118 on Interstate 76 for a vehicle crash with injuries. At 7:03 a.m. deputies were dispatched to mile marker 7 on Highway 138 for...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Business of the Week: City of Sterling Streets and Sanitation
Founded by homesteaders along the South Platte River in 1881, Sterling quickly developed into a commercial hub on Colorado’s eastern plains. Some form of public works has been around since the beginning of Sterling from elected officials and the original founders. The City of Sterling Streets Division’s mission is...
