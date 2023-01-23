Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Reports.org
Popular Midsized SUVs to Avoid and What to Buy Instead
You might wonder why a friend or neighbor bought a certain SUV, or see a popular midsized SUV around town and wonder whether it’s really the best in that category. But the popularity could be the result of factors—such as advertising, financing incentives, or even social media—that have little to do with quality, usability, fuel-efficiency, or family-friendliness.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Electric Bikes From Consumer Reports' Tests
Electric bikes are more popular than ever, and chances are good that you’ve seen a few gliding around where you live. Retail sales were $770 million in 2021, compared with $550 million in 2020—a 38 percent increase, according to NPD Group, a market research company. Sales increased an additional 20 percent in 2022.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Choose the Best Home Wall Charger for Your Electric Vehicle
As electric vehicles gain popularity, Consumer Reports decided to test several popular wall chargers that EV buyers might consider when buying a car. We also asked a focus group of EV owners about what they need and like in a home charger, known in the industry as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE).
Consumer Reports.org
Used Cars: Most Reliable 5-Year-Old Midsized SUVs
SUVs are wildly popular because they offer what many people crave, including a high seating position that gives a commanding view of the road, the availability of all-wheel drive for winter traction, and plentiful cabin and cargo space. But a new midsized SUV can be an expensive proposition, which is why buying a dependable used one can be a great way to save money.
Consumer Reports.org
Reliable and Fuel-Efficient Compact SUVs
The most popular SUVs are compact models. Their combination of small-car efficiency and station wagon utility is attractive to practical consumers. With that popularity comes opportunity for growth in the eyes of automakers. This means the selection of compact SUVs increases every year, so choosing the right one can be a daunting task. With prices high and inventories low, you don’t want to choose—and possibly overpay for—the wrong SUV.
Consumer Reports.org
Ford and Lincoln SUVs Are Recalled to Fix Backup Camera, Some for the Second Time
Ford is recalling over 382,000 newer Ford Explorer, Lincoln Corsair, and Lincoln Aviator SUVs to fix faulty backup camera software. Many of these vehicles were already recalled once in 2021 for a similar problem but will need to go back to the dealership for another free repair. Only vehicles with...
Comments / 0