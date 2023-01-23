Anyone who knows me (and my shopping habits), knows that I’m a sucker for Free People. (Perhaps you’ve seen my ode to the Free People Christina Romper or Free People Pippa Packable Puffer. Sponsor me already, Free People!) Yes, it’s expensive. Yes, many of the brand’s sizes leave a lot to be desired in terms of uniformity (in some items I’m an XS, in others I’m an XL). Still, I can’t help but check the brand’s New Arrivals page on a weekly (if not daily) basis. It was on one of my many, many check-ins with the brand’s newcomers that I discovered the Free People Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants ($78). It’s been roughly a year and a half since I first laid eyes on them and, at this point, I have six pairs. If you’re on the hunt for cozy, chic-looking flares, you needn’t search any further.

