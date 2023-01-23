ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Velvet Pull-On Flares That Feel Like Leggings, but Look Like Pants You Could Wear to Work

Anyone who knows me (and my shopping habits), knows that I’m a sucker for Free People. (Perhaps you’ve seen my ode to the Free People Christina Romper or Free People Pippa Packable Puffer. Sponsor me already, Free People!) Yes, it’s expensive. Yes, many of the brand’s sizes leave a lot to be desired in terms of uniformity (in some items I’m an XS, in others I’m an XL). Still, I can’t help but check the brand’s New Arrivals page on a weekly (if not daily) basis. It was on one of my many, many check-ins with the brand’s newcomers that I discovered the Free People Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants ($78). It’s been roughly a year and a half since I first laid eyes on them and, at this point, I have six pairs. If you’re on the hunt for cozy, chic-looking flares, you needn’t search any further.
‘I’m an Esthetician, and I Won’t Leave Home Without This $6 Moisturizer Any Time I’m In Cold Weather’

Whether you're off on a ski trip or headed to explore a cold new city, winter vacations are perfect for enjoying cool, crisp air. But as good as it feels to breathe in that air, it can seriously dry out your skin—especially if you're more accustomed to warmer temps. When Mila Davis, an esthetician in Morristown, New Jersey, is headed to a colder climate, she doesn't leave without a bottle of Eucerin's $6 healing cream.
‘I’m a Pediatrician, and This Is Where To Buy Used Baby Gear That’s Safe and Good as New’

Kids grow up so fast, don’t they? One moment they’re a tiny body in your arms, and the next, they’re walking, taking toddlers, who’ve outgrown their clothes, their shoes, and their strollers. If you’re a parent or expecting, you probably know that buying new baby gear doesn’t come cheap—and costs can add up when you have to replace them every time your child goes through a growth spurt. The best way save money on baby products, like clothes, shoes, and other essential items both big and small is to buy them secondhand. Used baby gear is a great (and safe) option if you’re on a budget—and who isn’t!
