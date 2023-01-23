Boys basketball: Cold shooting dooms Norskies at SPASH; Oregon wins a close one

Oregon did it again.

A year after dispatching the DeForest boys’ basketball team from the 2021-22 postseason, the Panthers slipped past the Norskies 68-65 at the Badger Challenge on Friday in Mount Horeb.

Both teams entered the game seeded No. 2 in their respective divisions, as Oregon resides in the Badger West.

Eric Stewart, head coach for DeForest (10-4 overall, 6-1 in Badger East Conference play), characterized the game as a “back-and-forth battle.” The Norskies trailed 32-31 at the half.

“Offensively we did some really nice things in the first half,” said Stewart. “There was a stretch of possessions where we had multiple turnovers in a row. To have those miscues and only being down one at half, I thought we were in a good spot.”

They were in better position around the four-minute mark, as the Norskies held a 59-57 lead. Oregon went on a 5-0 run to go up 62-59, with just under three minutes to play. Jackson Accuardi passed to James Hodge for a fast-break basket to make it a one-point game. Then, Alex Van Ooyen drove the lane and dished the ball to Hodge, who scored to put DeForest on top 63-62 with a minute and a half to play.

Another fed to Accuardi in the paint resulted in Accuardi finding Tate Engeseth for an open 3-pointer, but the shot went a bit deep. Oregon gained possession with 32 seconds to play and made a pair of free throws to push its lead to three. But Brody Hartig slashed through the lane for a layup with five seconds remaining. But the Panthers again sank a pair of free throws.

Down by three, DeForest got the ball to Accuardi for a 3-point attempt, which hit the back of the rim.

“This was a hard-fought Badger Conference game with playoff-like intensity,” said Stewart. “I don’t think a team led by more than five points the entire game. These are games you learn a lot from at this point of the year. As much as it hurts to come out on the other side, this will make us a better team going forward.”

A few lapses on the defensive end proved costly.

“Defensively we got away from a few of our principles in the second half,” said Stewart. “Oregon was able to attack the paint, and they came down with a few big rebounds at the end to gain control of the game. We were right there.”

Hodge turned in one of his best performances of the season, with 14 points, four rebounds and four steals. Accuardi also finished with 14 points, to go with three rebounds. As for Hartig, he had 12 points, five assists and three boards, as Engeseth finished with seven points, four rebounds and four assists.

Stevens Point 46, DeForest 31

Traveling to Stevens Point on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Norskies struggled offensively in a non-conference road loss. DeForest shot just 27% from the field, but the Norskies rallied late to make a game of it, after going into halftime down 23-16.

With eight minutes to play, DeForest made a final push, utilizing a pressure defense to trim the deficit to 34-31 with four minutes to go, after being down 33-20 with eight minutes to play.

However, the Norskies wouldn’t score the remainder of the game.

“Offensively we couldn’t get much going tonight,” said Stewart. “I thought we settled for below average shots throughout the game and that put us in a bit of a hole.”

Hartig was the only Norski to score in double figures, as he had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. Accuardi finished with six points and eight boards, while Van Ooyen had five points.

On Friday, DeForest will host Milton.