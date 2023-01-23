ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Australian Open: American men's run fueled by confidence, desire to be best

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Three American men have reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time in more than 20 years. The players say confidence and the desire to be their country's next tennis star are powering their surge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enHMw_0kOWUilz00
Ben Shelton, 19, is among three American men in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

No. 29 Sebastian Korda, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton are the trio aiming for the Grand Slam 's top prize. No American man has won a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open . The recent trend of Americans crowding the quarterfinals could see that drought end soon.

"We've seen people we played our whole lives doing big things in big tournaments and say we can do that too," Paul, 25, told reporters Monday. "We push each other, not just results-wise, but we also talk to each other and help each other.

"It's a good group coming up. I want to be the best one in the group. Everyone wants to be the best. That's what makes it good. We are all competitive."

Paul, Korda and Shelton each will make ar first appearances in a Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Paul and Shelton will play each other, assuring at least one semifinal spot and getting the Americans one spot closer to ended the drought, which is largely due to the dominance of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal , Roger Federer and Andy Murray over the past 20 years.

No American man has won the Australian Open since Andre Agassi (2003).

Korda, 22, said close matches and disappointing losses to top players, like Djokovic, have helped hone his game into what it is today. The son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda and women's tennis player Regina Rajchrtova will face No. 18 Karen Khachanov of Russia for another semifinal spot.

"I've learned from all of the little moments I've gone through," Korda said. "Staying patient and staying positive, and just going through the process has really helped me going forward.

"Those kinds of losses hurt the most, but my parents and people around me have been really good at telling me to keep going and to stay positive and stay the course."

Shelton, 20, is the least-experienced American still remaining. Like Korda, his father -- Bryan Shelton -- also enjoyed a successful tennis career. Shelton said his lack of experience, support system and confidence have propelled his "surprising" run in Melbourne.

"I got on the plane with no expectations," Shelton said. "I know it is very hard to adjust to Australia from the U.S. ... It being my first time and never being out of the U.S., I knew it would be a struggle.

"It has helped me a little bit, not having that expectation, being able to go out there and myself and playing free has been a big contribution to my success.

"I feel pretty confident in my ability in hopefully the next few matches, I can go out there and last five sets with anybody."

Coach expects American champ

Famed coach Rick Macci, who runs a tennis academy in Boca Raton, Fla., watched Paul, Shelton and Korda throughout their development when he consulted for the United States Tennis Association.

He told UPI on Monday that he believes Federer's retirement and aging of Djokovic, Nadal and Murray should allow for an American man to claim a Grand Slam in the coming years.

"It's the best group of young Americans that we've had," Macci said. "And let's face it, the door is open. You've got Federer: exit stage left [retired]. With Rafa, it's tough to keep the legs up after all these years. Murray is kinda one foot out the door. And with Djokovic, he is not going to be there forever."

"This thing is so wide open, and it's a big difference mentally for all these guys," Macci said of the American men. "Here's the difference: They don't hope to do good. Now they expect to do good. And that's a whole different athlete. ... It doesn't surprise me, but I think the best is yet to come."

Either Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Murray was the winner of 65 of the last 75 men's Grand Slam singles titles since Roddick won the most recent American crown in 2003.

American men won 28 of 53 Grand Slam singles titles before their current drought began. Pete Sampras , Andre Agassi and Jim Courier were responsible for most of the success throughout the 1990s.

No. 9 Taylor Fritz, No. 17 Frances Tiafoe, No. 39 Jenson Brooksby, No. 40 Reilly Opelka, No. 41 Maxime Cressy, No. 43 John Isner and No. 49 Brandon Nakashima have joined Korda and Paul among American players who have surged into the current Top 50 rankings.

Shelton and J.J. Wolf are likely to leap up those rankings with their runs in Melbourne.

"You look at the numbers from those four guys [Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray] and it's almost not fair," said Macci, who coached Roddick from ages 9 to 13. "Could we have done better? Absolutely.

"But I think, because of that experience of playing against those guys when our guys were 18, 19, 20, now they have that experience and those guys are older.

"It doesn't surprise me that nothing has happened since Roddick, but there is a change and we are definitely going to have Americans win Grand Slams. They just have too much game. ... Plus, the big dogs aren't at the top blocking them."

Korda will face Khachanov on Monday night. The quarterfinal broadcast will start at 9 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Paul is expected to face Shelton Tuesday on the same platforms.

The winner of the Shelton-Paul matchup will meet No. 5 Andrey Rublev of Russia and Djokovic in the semifinals.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

Toni Nadal believes Djokovic referring to nephew Nadal in being 'victims' while injured, believes Serbian isn't faking injury

Novak Djokovic vented about the media questioning his injuries while not doing the same for other players and Toni Nadal believes he talked about Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is dealing with a leg injury that makes it painful for him to move at times during the match. He was spotted trying all kinds of things on the court to help alleviate the effects of the injury but it didn't impact his tennis. He's playing as great as ever which made some question the severity of it.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com

Video: Tennis fans dig up old video where Tommy Paul intentionally avoids shaking hands with Novak Djokovic

Tennis fans brought back a video of Tommy Paul purposefully not shaking hands with Novak Djokovic at last year's Laver Cup ahead of their clash at the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will lock horns for the very first time in their semifinal at Melbourne Park on Friday. Djokovic has been sublime in Australia so far, having dropped just one set all tournament. The Serb booked his place in the final four by beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
tennisuptodate.com

"It is so ridiculous": Wilander slams Djokovic fake injury accusations

Mats Wilander is not impressed by many questioning the validity of Djokovic's leg injury at the Australian Open because he finds the suggestion that he'd fake it ridiculous. Novak Djokovic suffered a leg injury in Adelaide that bothered him greatly in the first week of the Australian Open. It's been one of the main talking points after his matches due to the Serbian wiping the floor with each opponent. It seems to bother him less and less with every match which is good news.
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
tennismajors.com

Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle

Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
ESPN

Novak Djokovic shuts down Tommy Paul, to face Tsitsipas for title

Novak Djokovic put aside some shaky play in the early going and took over his Australian Open semifinal against unseeded American Tommy Paul, winning 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 to close in on a 10th championship at Melbourne Park and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.
tennismajors.com

“These are the moments that I’ve been working for” – Tsitsipas will play for first major title and the No 1 ranking on Sunday in Melbourne

As a child, Stefanos Tsitsipas remembers watching his idol Marcos Baghdatis make history for Cyprus by reaching the Australian Open final in 2006. Nearly two decades later, 24-year-old Tsitsipas has put himself in the exact same position, toppling Russia’s Karen Khachanov, 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 on Friday in Rod Laver Arena to book his second major final appearance, and his first in Melbourne Park.
AFP

Djokovic father filmed with fans holding Russian flags at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's father has been filmed posing with fans brandishing banned Russian flags at the Australian Open, including one featuring Vladimir Putin, in scenes Ukraine's ambassador Thursday slammed as "a disgrace". Spectators are banned from having Russian or Belarusian flags at the Grand Slam after Ukraine's ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, demanded action when they were seen among the crowd last week.
msn.com

USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
BBC

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
NBC Sports

Isabeau Levito, 15, delivers in figure skating nationals short program as favorite

Scotty James doesn’t have Olympic gold, but he remains king of the X Games halfpipe. James, the Australian snowboarder who took bronze and silver at the last two Olympics, earned his fifth Aspen gold, repeating as champ of the biggest annual contest under falling snow in the Colorado Rockies. Only the retired Shaun White has more X Games men’s snowboard halfpipe titles with eight.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
525K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy