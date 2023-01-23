Watch: Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X has released a new dance practice video for its song "Beautiful Liar."

Monsta X released a choreography video for "Beautiful Liar," the title track its EP "Reason." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

The K-pop group shared a "Liar" version of the choreography video Monday.

The video opens with the members of Monsta X introducing a game where one member is chosen to be the "Liar" and perform the choreography while wearing a sandbag. The group encouraged its fans, known as Monbebe, to guess which member is the "Liar."

Monsta X previously released a "Moving" version of the "Beautiful Liar" dance practice video that shows the group performing the choreography normally in a studio.

"Beautiful Liar" appears on Monsta X's most recent EP, Reason . The group released the EP and the "Beautiful Liar" music video this month.

Reason also features the songs "Daydream," "Crescendo," "Lone Ranger," "Deny" and "It's Alright."

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com