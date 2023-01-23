Watch: Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Annie Martin
 4 days ago

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X has released a new dance practice video for its song "Beautiful Liar."

Monsta X released a choreography video for "Beautiful Liar," the title track its EP "Reason." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

The K-pop group shared a "Liar" version of the choreography video Monday.

The video opens with the members of Monsta X introducing a game where one member is chosen to be the "Liar" and perform the choreography while wearing a sandbag. The group encouraged its fans, known as Monbebe, to guess which member is the "Liar."

Monsta X previously released a "Moving" version of the "Beautiful Liar" dance practice video that shows the group performing the choreography normally in a studio.

"Beautiful Liar" appears on Monsta X's most recent EP, Reason . The group released the EP and the "Beautiful Liar" music video this month.

Reason also features the songs "Daydream," "Crescendo," "Lone Ranger," "Deny" and "It's Alright."

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Blackpink adds 6 Guinness World Record titles

K-pop girl group Blackpink has earned six new Guinness World Records titles with its second studio album "Born Pink" and member Lisa's flourishing solo career, its agency YG Entertainment said Friday.
