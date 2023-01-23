Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
News On 6
New Bill Could Require Fathers To Pay For Prenatal Care, Child Support
Proposed bills in Oklahoma could require the father of an unborn child to be responsible for the cost of prenatal care or child support in Oklahoma. House Bill 1985 and Senate Bill 656 would require the father to pay either half of a mother’s out-of-pocket expenses for prenatal care, or the amount they would owe in child support after birth, whichever is less.
Preston Xanthopoulos: 'Docugate' isn't funny and it shouldn't be a partisan issue
When it comes to the classified document scandal going on, now is not the time to get politically tribal. “Docu-gate," which I’m not sure it has yet been labeled, but predict it will, isn’t funny. It isn’t partisan. This isn’t time to play the “whataboutism” game or time to dissect which of our executive level former or current leaders did what worse. It is not the time to play gotcha politics. Now is the time for Americans to demand...
News On 6
1-On-1 With State Sen. Markwayne Mullin
Oklahoma’s new U.S. Senator, Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), has barely settled in and is already introducing legislation that, if nothing else, sends a strong message about his priorities. This is the first week the Senate has been in session this year. Mullin is still in a temporary office, but that...
News On 6
U.S. Sending 31 Abrams Tanks To Ukraine In Major Boost To Firepower
President Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. will send 31 top-of-the-line M-1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, delivering on a key request from Kyiv that will provide a major boost to Ukrainian firepower over the coming months. "Today, I'm announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abrams tanks...
