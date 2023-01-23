ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
MEMPHIS, TN
News On 6

New Bill Could Require Fathers To Pay For Prenatal Care, Child Support

Proposed bills in Oklahoma could require the father of an unborn child to be responsible for the cost of prenatal care or child support in Oklahoma. House Bill 1985 and Senate Bill 656 would require the father to pay either half of a mother’s out-of-pocket expenses for prenatal care, or the amount they would owe in child support after birth, whichever is less.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Preston Xanthopoulos: 'Docugate' isn't funny and it shouldn't be a partisan issue

When it comes to the classified document scandal going on, now is not the time to get politically tribal.  “Docu-gate," which I’m not sure it has yet been labeled, but predict it will, isn’t funny. It isn’t partisan. This isn’t time to play the “whataboutism” game or time to dissect which of our executive level former or current leaders did what worse.  It is not the time to play gotcha politics. Now is the time for Americans to demand...
News On 6

1-On-1 With State Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Oklahoma’s new U.S. Senator, Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), has barely settled in and is already introducing legislation that, if nothing else, sends a strong message about his priorities. This is the first week the Senate has been in session this year. Mullin is still in a temporary office, but that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

U.S. Sending 31 Abrams Tanks To Ukraine In Major Boost To Firepower

President Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. will send 31 top-of-the-line M-1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, delivering on a key request from Kyiv that will provide a major boost to Ukrainian firepower over the coming months. "Today, I'm announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abrams tanks...

