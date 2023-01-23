ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery at Lake Villa liquor store

LAKE VILLA, Ill. - A person pistol-whipped a liquor store clerk during an armed robbery Thursday night in north suburban Lake Villa. About 8:32 p.m., an armed suspect wearing a ski mask walked into Lake Villa Liquors, 102 S. Milwaukee Avenue in Lake Villa, to rob the store, Lake Villa Lieutenant James DeCaro said in a statement.
LAKE VILLA, IL
wlip.com

Two Injured in Waukegan Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) Two people were hurt after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called on Monday night to the 9-hundred block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. When they arrived they found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been announced in the case, and no motive has been established, though authorities do believe it was a targeted incident. The shooting remains under investigation.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Kenosha County crash, I-94 shut down near state line for hours

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County near the state line shut down northbound I-41/94 Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department told FOX6 News that initial reports indicate two semitrucks and six cars were involved. They are still working to confirm that. It happened...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Wintry conditions cause major crashes, messy roads in Wisconsin

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisco. - Wintry conditions in Wisconsin caused messy roads and two major accidents Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., several cars that were heading northbound on I-41 near Kenosha collided, causing backups for several miles. Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the crash site was cleared. Northbound...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Round Lake Beach Police Looking For Break In Suspect

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach have released surveillance images, in the hopes of arresting a man who broke into a business. An alarm was triggered around 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning at the Sherwin Williams store along Rollins Road east of Cedar Lake Road. Police say nothing was taken during the incident, but that a door was shattered for the suspect to gain entry. A search for the suspect by area law enforcement came up empty. Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect, is encouraged to contact Round Lake Beach Police.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL

