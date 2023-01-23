Read full article on original website
10-year-old boy accused of killing mother to undergo competency evaluation
The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who is accused of killing his mother over a VR headset is expected to enter a plea on Friday during his preliminary hearing.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park parade shooting: Prosecutors get more time to indict suspect’s father
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge for more time to present a case to a grand jury against the father of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert E. Crimo III. "Unexpected absences in our office" kept prosecutors from seeking an indictment against Robert E. Crimo Jr., Lake...
fox32chicago.com
Milwaukee man charged with DUI, reckless homicide after Beach Park crash kills woman
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Milwaukee man is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash that killed a woman in Beach Park last year. On Oct. 16, 2022, around 9:10 p.m., Lake County sheriff's deputies respond to Green Bay Road and Adelaide Avenue for a traffic crash.
State police investigate after suspect dies in encounter with Waukegan cops
Authorities say Waukegan police officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue in Waukegan. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
fox32chicago.com
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery at Lake Villa liquor store
LAKE VILLA, Ill. - A person pistol-whipped a liquor store clerk during an armed robbery Thursday night in north suburban Lake Villa. About 8:32 p.m., an armed suspect wearing a ski mask walked into Lake Villa Liquors, 102 S. Milwaukee Avenue in Lake Villa, to rob the store, Lake Villa Lieutenant James DeCaro said in a statement.
wlip.com
Two Injured in Waukegan Shooting
(Waukegan, IL) Two people were hurt after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called on Monday night to the 9-hundred block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. When they arrived they found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been announced in the case, and no motive has been established, though authorities do believe it was a targeted incident. The shooting remains under investigation.
14-year-old arrested in 14-year-old's death, Milwaukee police say
Milwaukee police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to the homicide of another 14-year-old last Saturday, police say.
I-94 reopened after crash involving as many as 20 vehicles near IL/WI border, ISP says
All closures have concluded and I-94 westbound has reopened, according to state police.
fox32chicago.com
Kenosha County crash, I-94 shut down near state line for hours
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County near the state line shut down northbound I-41/94 Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department told FOX6 News that initial reports indicate two semitrucks and six cars were involved. They are still working to confirm that. It happened...
fox32chicago.com
Wintry conditions cause major crashes, messy roads in Wisconsin
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisco. - Wintry conditions in Wisconsin caused messy roads and two major accidents Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., several cars that were heading northbound on I-41 near Kenosha collided, causing backups for several miles. Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the crash site was cleared. Northbound...
wlip.com
Round Lake Beach Police Looking For Break In Suspect
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach have released surveillance images, in the hopes of arresting a man who broke into a business. An alarm was triggered around 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning at the Sherwin Williams store along Rollins Road east of Cedar Lake Road. Police say nothing was taken during the incident, but that a door was shattered for the suspect to gain entry. A search for the suspect by area law enforcement came up empty. Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect, is encouraged to contact Round Lake Beach Police.
CBS 58
14-year-old boy charged with shooting girlfriend appears in Racine County court
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 14-year-old charged with attempted murder appeared in Racine County court Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. Elia Olson is in juvenile custody after officials say he shot his 14-year-old girlfriend three times in the head. The criminal complaint notes it happened after the victim tried...
