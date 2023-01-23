ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona, UCLA lone Pac-12 representatives in AP Top 25 (1/23/23)

By Connor Morrissette
 4 days ago

Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Saturday

Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 6 Arizona and No. 8 UCLA. Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Saturday. Coming into the game, UCLA was ranked No. 5 and Arizona No. 11.

Arizona went 2-0 last week beating USC and UCLA at home. UCLA went 1-1 — the Bruins beat Arizona State on the road 74-62 before falling to Arizona. UCLA still sits atop the Pac-12 standings with an 8-1 record. Utah is behind the Bruins at 7-3. Arizona, USC and Arizona State are tied for third place at 6-3.

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 12 of the 2022-23 season:

AP TOP 25 POLL

1. Purdue 1,527 (39)

2. Alabama 1,511 (23)

3. Houston 1,333

4. Tennessee 1,298

5. Kansas State 1,254

6. Arizona 1,195

7. Virginia 1,160

8. UCLA 1,155

9. Kansas 1,117

10. Texas 980

11. TCU 875

12. Iowa State 817

13. Xavier 807

14. Gonzaga 784

15. Auburn 699

16. Marquette 600

17. Baylor 497

18. Charleston 445

19. UConn 372

20. Miami (Fla.) 328

21. Florida Atlantic 271

22. St. Mary's 254

23. Providence 194

24. Clemson 169

25. New Mexico 156

Others receiving votes:

Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1

