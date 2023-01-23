Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona, UCLA lone Pac-12 representatives in AP Top 25 (1/23/23)
Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Saturday
Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 6 Arizona and No. 8 UCLA. Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Saturday. Coming into the game, UCLA was ranked No. 5 and Arizona No. 11.
Arizona went 2-0 last week beating USC and UCLA at home. UCLA went 1-1 — the Bruins beat Arizona State on the road 74-62 before falling to Arizona. UCLA still sits atop the Pac-12 standings with an 8-1 record. Utah is behind the Bruins at 7-3. Arizona, USC and Arizona State are tied for third place at 6-3.
Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 12 of the 2022-23 season:
AP TOP 25 POLL
1. Purdue 1,527 (39)
2. Alabama 1,511 (23)
3. Houston 1,333
4. Tennessee 1,298
5. Kansas State 1,254
6. Arizona 1,195
7. Virginia 1,160
8. UCLA 1,155
9. Kansas 1,117
10. Texas 980
11. TCU 875
12. Iowa State 817
13. Xavier 807
14. Gonzaga 784
15. Auburn 699
16. Marquette 600
17. Baylor 497
18. Charleston 445
19. UConn 372
20. Miami (Fla.) 328
21. Florida Atlantic 271
22. St. Mary's 254
23. Providence 194
24. Clemson 169
25. New Mexico 156
Others receiving votes:
Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1
