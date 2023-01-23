New juvenile center ready to go out for bid

For the second time in about six months, the new Ector County Juvenile Justice Center is preparing to accept competitive sealed bids.

The Ector County Commissioners’ Court is scheduled to consider, discuss and take any necessary action in regards to the competitive sealed proposal specifications on the construction of the Juvenile Justice Center.

This agenda item and others will be heard at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ector County Administration Building Annex, located in Room 120 at 1010 E. Eighth St. in Odessa.

“We aren’t taking a motion to accept somebody’s proposal or anything like that,” Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett said. “This is to put it back out.”

Ector County Purchasing Agent Lucy Soto said on Monday morning the competitive bidding window would be about eight weeks. She said the bidding would open Jan. 24 and be due back on March 21.

The Juvenile Justice Center, which was OK’d through $25 million in certificates of obligation, will be a 32-bed facility. The county received zero bids on its first attempt at a 64-bed facility that included areas planned for post adjudication.

The proposed facility would have four separate pods that can house eight kids each. The proposed facility would be nearly 49,000 square feet. There would also be a separate area for probation, as well as keeping kids who are coming into the facility away from those leaving the facility.

The Court is also scheduled to speak about a lease agreement between the county and U.S. Congressman August Pfluger’s Office.

Fawcett said on Monday morning that Pfluger’s Odessa office, which is currently located in a City of Odessa building at 119 W. 4th Street Suite 215, would move to the Ector County Annex Building. Fawcett said Monica Gonzales-Mauldin is currently working out of the Odessa regional office and he believes the space at the annex would allow her to better serve constituents.

“This is just the agreement and here in a few months when we get everything lined up for him, we will probably have a little ribbon cutting over there,” Fawcett said.

The Court will also address five-year contracts with the Odessa Jackalopes and with Jack Shack Entertainment Concessions Organization.

On June 28, the Court approved a one-year between the county and the Jackalopes. The Jackalopes are currently 17-16-0-1 on the season and won back-to-back over the weekend against the Shreveport Mudbugs.

The court will also:

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on MHRC Lot 35, Blk 38, Pleasant Farms Subdivision, Replat of 4th Filing (Prec. 4), and,authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a Replat of Lot 8 less the North 337.46 feet, Block 1 1, Pleasant Farms Subdivision A, Subdivision of 2.33 Acres in Section 48, Black 43, T-3-S Co., (Prec. 4), and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a Replat of Tract 6, Save and Except the North 4 Acres of Tract 6 Belmont Acres A Subdivision of 18.00 acres of land, situated in Section 1, Block 44,T-2-5, (Prec. 1), and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a cellular phone and monthly service for The Justice of the Peace, Prec. 3.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action in regards to the Sole Source List.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding specifications on request for qualifications for engineering services for the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation (GGWSC) Water Distribution Project, and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item. >> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action in regards to the proposal specifications on Extermination of Mesquites, and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to declare surplus and approve the sale by auction of assets and other items listed in the documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a resolution in support of hosting the 96th Annual County Judges and Commissioners Association Conference on April 22nd-25th, 2025, to pledge $10,000 in support of hosting the conference, and to authorize the County Judge, County Clerk, and County Commissioners’ to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to appoint Judge Dustin Fawcett to the Policy Board for the Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a resolution appointing Mike Gardner, Prec. 1, to the Policy Board for the Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization, and authorize the County Judge, County Clerk, and County Commissioners to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to appoint Fawcett to the MOTRAN Board (Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance, Inc.).

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to appoint Fawcett to the Odessa Partnership Board.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve an Interlocal Cooperation Contract authorized by Texas Government Code, Chapter 791 and Texas Local Government Code, Chapter 262 with Presidio County, to receive planning and needs assessment services from the Texas Department of Agriculture through the Colonia Fund: Planning & Needs Assessment Program.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a line item transfer to General Fund, Library, Professional Dues/Fees, 001-690-5302 from New Books, 001-690-5201 for $740, and authorize the County Judge and County Clerk to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a line item transfer to General Fund, Justice of the Peace Prec. 1, Professional Dues and Fees, 001-201-5302 from Office Supplies, 001-201-5171 for $10, and authorize the County Judge and County Clerk to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a line item transfer to Self Funded Liability Insurance Fund, Public Officials Liability, 032-960-5366 from County Legal Fees, 032-960-5334 for $466, and authorize the County Judge and County Clerk to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to receive a presentation from Jennifer Edwards at Johnson Controls, Inc. regarding Year 1 Measurement & Verification Services.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding the cancellation of the Measurement and Verification Services from Johnson Controls included under the Performance Contract and to make that cancellation retroactive effective November 1, 2022, and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Justice of the Peace, Prec. 3, Departmental Furniture & Equipment, 001-203-5199 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 001-3310 for $2,000, and authorize the County Judge and County Clerk to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Library, Library Supplies, 001-690-5185, and to donated revenues, 001-417I for $15,000, and authorize the County Judge and County Clerk to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a budget amendment to the

Coliseum Capital Improvement Fund, Contract Services, 043-860-5309 from Unreserved Fund

Balance, 043-3310 for $240,000, and authorize the County Judge and County Clerk to sign all

documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a budget amendment to Sales Tax Fund, Animal Control, Animal Supplies & Expense, 005-361-5198, and to donated revenues, 005-417 | for $ 1 ,75 1 , and authorize the County Judge and County Clerk to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Non Departmental Health & Welfare, Indigent Burials, 001-520-5396 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 001-3310 for $15,000, and authorize the County Judge and County Clerk to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a budget amendment to General Fund, County Judge, Office Supplies,00l-010-5171for $500, to Educational Travel, 001-010-5161 for $3,100 from Unreserved Fund Balance for $3,600, and authorize the County Judge and County Clerk to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve the Accounts Payable Fund

Requirements Report for January 24th, 2023, and review County financial statements and

reports.