Eunice, LA

theadvocate.com

STM extends winning streak to eight after defeating LCA

Considering how good the St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian boys basketball teams are defensively, Cougars coach Danny Broussard entered Wednesday's game expecting a low-scoring contest. He was right. St. Thomas More's defense stole the show in the final four minutes of a 50-37 victory at St. Thomas More. "This...
KPLC TV

McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese track and field Head Coach Brendon Gilroy has been placed on administrative leave. McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyer released the following statement: “Coach Gilroy has been put on administrative leave until further notice. Assistant coach Ben Chretien will assume the role as head coach. The track and field program operations will continue as scheduled.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Stepping out of SEC play, LSU seeks to end seven-game slide against Texas Tech

After losing seven games in a row in Southeastern Conference play, a nonconference game might be just what the LSU basketball team needs. A brutal stretch that had Matt McMahon’s team playing seven Quad 1 games and a Quad 2 game came to an end with a 60-40 loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night, signaling the start of a one-week break from the SEC grind.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern likely to play in 2025 SWAC/MEAC Challenge; see opponent, details here

Southern University is working on a plan to play North Carolina Central in the 2025 SWAC/MEAC Challenge Kickoff at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The game would happen in an annual Week 0 series that began in the 2022 season with Alabama State defeating Howard, 23-13. The Southern-North Carolina Central matchup was posted on the MEAC/SWAC Challenge website.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU freshman Sa'Myah Smith grows into role of steady relief in the post

LSU freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has made a huge impact, but she’s not the only rookie having a good year for No. 4 LSU. Sa’Myah Smith won a spot in the eight-player rotation from the start of the season and has held it firmly as the Tigers (20-0, 8-0) reach the midpoint in the conference schedule.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today

There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

All roads lead to this restaurant’s Firecracker Shrimp

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Adam Lee, owner of Lee’s Cajun Cuisine, says they’re here to please. Just opened at the end of 2022, Lee’s Cajun Cuisine is Opelousas’s newest full bar and restaurant. Lee’s is occupying a unique space, having fully converted a gas station at 372 Country Ridge Road into their new home.
OPELOUSAS, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. , 44, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment will be at Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA

