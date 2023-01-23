ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Connor Clifton Pummels Corey Perry After Perry Elbows Him

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton absolutely pummeled veteran Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry in the first period of Tuesday night’s tilt between the Lightning and Bruins in Tampa Bay. After Perry laid a late and dirty elbow on Clifton, the Bruins defenseman rightfully took exception and roughed Perry...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics

Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cubs Lineup Spurned in Latest Rankings

The Chicago Cubs are headed to Spring Training with a new and improved lineup and one goal on their mind: to contend. The 2023 MLB season is going to be a wild ride for the Cubs and if everything breaks right for them they could push for the National League Central title. At the very least, their eyes are on one of the Wild Card spots.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Rangers Closer to Return

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Ian Kennedy announced his return to the team on Instagram. Kennedy, a right-handed reliever, posted a photo of himself on social media in a Rangers uniform with a caption:. Runnin’ it back with @rangers for the 2023 season! I’m excited for the opportunity, and can’t wait...
ARIZONA STATE

