High school swimming: Top performances in Utah as season heads into region meets

The Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah is currently closed for winter, but exciting things are still happening. New Photo of Epic Primordial Coaster at Lagoon in Utah. In November, Lagoon made the long-awaited announcement that the new roller coaster will be called Primordial, as had been speculated for years. They even released a video to hype the new ride. But even with all of that new info, we still don’t really know much about the ride. Many people still haven’t even seen the exterior of the ride and no one knows what is inside the man-made mountain or what the ride will actually be like.

UTAH STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO