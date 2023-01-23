ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: How to Watch & Stream for Free

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The roses are stacked and the limousines are ready! A new season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday (Jan. 23) with dozens of women vying for a chance to win the heart of Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif.

Shallcross is a former contestant from season 26 of The Bachelorette with Rachel Recchia. The pair split after the fantasy suite date last season, but Recchia has nothing but well wishes, telling Entertainment Tonight last year, “I’m really excited for him. I think Zach’s a great guy.”

Read on for details on when and how to watch The Bachelor for free.

How to Watch The Bachelor Online for Free

Season 27 of The Bachelor debuts on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. The season premiere will stream on Hulu beginning on Tuesday. New episodes of The Bachelor will air on Mondays on ABC and stream on-demand via Hulu the next day.

Not subscribed? Hulu starts at $6.99 a month for ad-supported streaming and access to countless episodes of must-watch shows and movies, plus lots of exclusive content. Hulu + Live TV adds more than 75 live, local and cable channels to your subscription for $74.99 per month.

Hulu $from $6.99/month Buy Now 1

To watch ABC without cable , satellite or a digital antenna like this one at Amazon , subscribe to a platform such as Sling , Fubo , or Direct TV to stream The Bachelor live and on demand (Vidgo has local channels in select areas and ExpressVPN lets users stream from outside of the states). You’ll get a free trial with most of the platforms mentioned above, which means you can watch The Bachelor premiere for free.

Previous seasons of The Bachelor , The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are available on Hulu, Prime Video , Vudu and iTunes.

'The Bachelor' on Prime Video $2.99/episode Buy Now 1

Season 27 will likely be available for purchase on the on Prime Video, Vudu, etc., sometime after the night’s premiere.

The Bachelor Season 27: Who Are the Contestants?

A total of 30 women are competing in the newest season of The Bachelor . The contestants range in age from 24 to 30 years old and work across different fields, including nursing, marketing, hospitality, family therapy and more.

Meet the women of The Bachelor 2023 below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Pedro Pascal To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Musical Guest Coldplay

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the Feb. 4 episode of the show, which will feature musical guest Coldplay. While the actor who stars in the new HBO drama based on the wildly popular action-adventure video game as well as Disney+’s The Mandalorian will be taking the stage at 8H for the first time, next month’s performance will mark Coldplay’s seventh go-round on SNL. The pair join a 2023 run that has already included White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza and Sam Smith last weekend and Creed‘s Michael Jordan and Lil Baby...
Billboard

How to Watch ‘Poker Face’: Stream Natasha Lyonne’s New Series With This Limited Deal From Peacock

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Suspect someone’s lying? Natasha Lyonne is sniffing out the truth in Poker Face, a 10-episode series premiering on Peacock on Thursday (Jan. 26). Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a casino worker who can tell if a person is lying by looking at their face. After discovering her new talent for spotting lies, Charlie takes her crime-solving skills on the road. Lyonne, who previously starred in Netflix’s Orange Is the...
Billboard

This Current ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Once Starred in Taylor Swift’s ‘Fifteen’ Music Video

Talk about “Fifteen” minutes of fame! It turns out one of the contestants on the new season of ABC’s The Bachelor has a surprising connection to Taylor Swift. Eagle-eyed viewers realized during the season 27 premiere that Christina Mandrell once starred in the superstar’s music video for 2008 Fearless single “Fifteen,” exactly 15 years before she was vying for Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ heart. In the clip, Swift recounts her freshman year of high school with longtime best friend Abigail Anderson, and at the very end, she stands outside in the rain as a young Mandrell glances over at her while chatting...
wonderwall.com

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news

'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Sam Smith, Rosalía, The Kid LAROI and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Sam Smith continues a hot streak, Rosalía is down for fake love and The Kid LAROI brings things back to basics. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Sam Smith, Gloria Sam Smith has scored several hits over the course of their career, but “Unholy,” his team-up with Kim Petras that became their first No. 1 single, sounded like none of them when...
Billboard

‘American Idol’ Announces Premiere Date For 21st Season

Get ready for dreams to come true next month when American Idol returns for its 21st season. In a Las Vegas-themed teaser tweet on Wednesday (Jan. 25), judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were joined by host Ryan Seacrest as the quartet posed next to a giant slot machine to announce that the prime time singing competition will be back on your screens starting Feb. 19. Related Kelly Clarkson & Justin Guarini Reminisce on 'American Idol' Days: 'Nobody Knew What Was Up… 01/26/2023 The ABC series promo promises “the best is yet to come” and in her twist on the announcement, Perry —...
KENTUCKY STATE
Billboard

Watch Blake Shelton Declare Himself ‘King’ of ‘The Voice’ in Season 23 Promo

Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be soft on his fellow coaches. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), NBC released the first season 23 promo of The Voice, which sees the country star reflecting on it being his last on the show, and competing with his fellow coaches, both new and old. The trailer kicks off with Shelton telling a contestant, “This is my last season as a coach on The Voice after 23 seasons.” Kelly Clarkson, who is making her return to the show, chimes in and adds for the country singer, “He’s so...
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ Is Here: Stream It Now

MOA, it’s finally here: TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released its highly anticipated new EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on Friday (Jan. 27). The EP is now available to stream on all platforms. The project features a total of five tracks from the K-pop group: “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray, “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland.”  “Sugar Rush Ride” was released as the lead single for the The Name Chapter: Temptation. The lush, nature-themed video for the track arrived alongside the rest of the album on Friday, and featured some of the...
Billboard

Katy Perry, Billy Porter & More Set to Perform on ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’

Katy Perry, Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters and Jane Lynch are among the stars who are set to perform on an NBC special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. The two-hour special, to be filmed at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, is set to air on Wednesday, April 26 – the actual date of Carol Burnett’s 90th birthday — at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also stream the next day on Peacock. Perry has shown a flair for comedy in some of her music videos, such as “California Gurls,” that suggests Burnett’s influence. The photo here, from her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Lizzo Shows Off New Short Haircut & Sips Latte Art of Herself: ‘It’s Giving Bobbiana’

Lizzo took to social media Tuesday (Jan. 24) to reveal that she’d gotten a chop and is now sporting a chic new bob. “ITS GIVING BOBBIANA,” the pop star captioned the carousel of selfies on Instagram, which show that, in addition to the cut, she’d lightened her famous tresses with blond highlights. In the first two photos, she smizes down the camera, looking over the top of her sunglasses from the front seat of a car while wearing a black trench coat. The next video gives fans a peek at the hairstyle in motion as she touches up her locks with...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Doubles Down on ‘Flowers’ Record as Most-Streamed Song in a Week on Spotify

Give her all the flowers…again! On Thursday (Jan. 26), Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” became the most streamed song in a week in Spotify history for the second week in a row. Related Why Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers' Doesn’t Need to Credit Bruno Mars 01/27/2023 The streaming giant used Twitter to share the news, writing “It’s official…The record has been broken by @MileyCyrus herself on January 26, making #Flowers the most streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.” While Spotify didn’t share specific numbers, the hit single first achieved the feat in the week of Jan. 19, making it all the more impressive that Cyrus managed to...
Billboard

Surprise! You Can Now Watch ‘M3GAN’ From Home

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After scaring up more than $124 million at the box office, M3GAN is setting her sites on VOD. The horror film about a lifelike doll who goes rogue was released to Prime Video and other digital platforms on Tuesday (Jan. 24). The plot centers around a Gemma (Allison Williams) a tech professional who becomes caretaker to her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), after the girl’s parents die in...
Billboard

Niall Horan Is Ready to Send Fans to ‘Heaven’ With His New Single: Here’s When It Arrives

Niall Horan announced his brand new single “Heaven” in a social media post on Thursday (Jan. 25). “I could not be happier to let you know that my new single Heaven is being released February 17. Pre-save and pre-order heavenwontbethesame.com,” the former One Direction-er captioned a photo of the single’s artwork, which features him dressed a denim button-down, light pants and two-tone loafers while seated in front of a drum kit. Related Watch Blake Shelton Declare Himself 'King' of 'The Voice' in Season 23 Promo 01/26/2023 The special landing page where fans can presave the single depicts a blue candle melted down to its wick...
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Explores a Mystical Forest in Second ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ Teaser: Watch

Only two more days to go, MOA! TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s forthcoming album, The Name Chapter: Temptation, is arriving soon, and with it, the project’s lead single, “Sugar Rush Ride.” To tease its arrival, the song received a new concept teaser on Wednesday (Jan. 25). The new visual picks up where the previous one leaves off. The first concept teaser saw members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai all sitting at the base of an aged wisteria tree; now, the guys explore and find themselves in a mystical forest. The K-pop stars perform bits and pieces of the “Sugar Rush Ride”...
Billboard

Rita Ora Confirms She’s Married to Taika Waititi, Lampoons Wedding in ‘You Only Love Me’ Music Video: Watch

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are officially hitched! On Friday (Jan. 27) the singer revealed she and her longtime love secretly got married last summer. “Yes. I am officially off the market, people,” she said in an interview with the U.K.’s Heart Breakfast Radio, per ET Canada. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself…It was exactly, exactly how I wanted. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet. Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.” Related Calvin Harris Clears Up ‘Myth’ About Rita Ora’s...
Billboard

Luke Combs’ Upcoming Album Cover & Title Serves as Sequel to ‘Growin‘ Up’

Luke Combs fans finally have a name and album cover for his upcoming project, out March 24. The country singer revealed the album’s title, Gettin’ Old, on social media on Thursday (Jan. 26) and the new project essentially serves as as sequel to his previous album, the June 2022-released Growin’ Up. The two album titles, taken together, create the name of a song Combs will release on Friday (Jan. 27), titled “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old.” Last year, Combs shared an acoustic snippet of the song on his social media. While the cover for Growin’ Up featured a packed bar scene...
Billboard

Chlöe’s Sleek New Single ‘Pray It Away’ Is Here

Chlöe Bailey is giving fans the first taste of her upcoming debut solo album with a brand new single, “Pray It Away,” which arrived on Friday (Jan. 27). The song, which details the feelings of a wasted relationship, comes just a day after the 24-year-old singer-songwriter teased the release with a stunning image of herself draped in white and sheer fabric, holding her hands up in prayer.  Meanwhile, Chlöe’s debut album, In Pieces, is set to arrive in March, though an exact date has yet to be shared. While this is the star’s first full solo project, as part of Chloe x Halle, the...
Billboard

Randy Rainbow to Co-Host Premiere Ceremony Preceding 2023 Grammy Awards

Funnyman Randy Rainbow is set to co-host the Premiere Ceremony prior to the 2023 Grammy Awards, where the vast majority of the 91 Grammy Awards are presented. Related Randy Rainbow Skewers Melania Trump in ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Parody: Watch 01/27/2023 The Premiere Ceremony will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which is adjacent to Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammy telecast will return. The Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.Grammy.com. Rainbow received his first Grammy nomination this year for A Little Brains, A Little Talent, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy