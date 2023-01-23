ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

You can officially start filing taxes — Here’s what you need to know

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qz12g_0kOWKIwv00
A portion of the 1040 U.S. individual income tax return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. It’s officially Tax Day, marking the first day the Internal Revenue Service can accept and process tax returns. | Mark Lennihan, Associated Press

It’s officially the first day to submit your taxes to the Internal Revenue Service and receive your tax returns.

The agency typically issues refunds within 21 days. More than 168 million people are expected to file taxes this year.

With 5,000 new assistants handling phones, the IRS hopes to support taxpayers and improve the experience.

“With these new additional resources, taxpayers and tax professionals will see improvements in many areas of the agency this year,” Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell said in a press release .

Related

“While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season,” O’Donnell said. “That’s just the start as we work to add new long-term transformation efforts that will make things even smoother in future years.”

When is the tax filing deadline for 2023?

This year, taxes are due by April 18, since April 15 falls on a Saturday, while Emancipation Day falls on April 17, according to USA Today .

Those who opt for an extension can file their taxes by Oct. 16.

Tips to file taxes in 2023

There are some ways to receive your tax return faster.

  • Be accurate: Make sure the information you enter is complete, whether that’s Social Security numbers, Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers and Adoption Taxpayer Identification Numbers. This will help avoid delays.
  • File electronically: To get a refund fast, the IRS suggests filing electronically instead of opting for direct deposit information.
  • Prevent fraud by filing early: In 2021, more than 111,000 cases of tax-based identity fraud were reported. Get ahead by filing early to claim your return, per CNET .
  • Need help with your return?: Figure out if you want to hire someone to help you file the return or use online software, like Turbo Tax, to submit your taxes.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

10 things you didn't know are tax deductions

It's only the beginning of the year, but it's not too early to start thinking about filing your tax return. By the end of January, you should receive your W-2 and 1099 forms from employers and other institutions showing the amount of income you earned in the previous year. To help reduce the amount of income you have to pay tax on, you can claim either the standard deduction, which is allowable for all taxpayers, or itemized deductions, which can make sense if they exceed your standard deduction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

When Will You Get Your Tax Refund? Here’s When To Expect That Check in 2023

When the taxman comes and you have paid your dues, you obviously would like a timeline indicating when you will get your tax refund. Depending on when you filed your taxes, you could receive that check earlier or later than you think. Learn: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When...
msn.com

5 Ways to Avoid Taxes on Social Security Income

Slide 1 of 6: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 changed a lot of rules, but one thing remains the same: It is exceedingly difficult to evade the long reach of the taxman. That’s even true of Social Security benefits. Many people know that if you work while collecting benefits before reaching your full retirement age, it can result in a reduced benefit. But earn too much money — even by simply making withdrawals from some types of retirement plans — and you also can end up owing income taxes on your Social Security benefits. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA): “Some of you have to pay federal income taxes on your Social Security benefits. This usually happens only if you have other substantial income in addition to your benefits (such as wages, self-employment, interest, dividends and other taxable income that must be reported on your tax return).” Whether you owe taxes on these benefits depends on your “combined income.” The SSA defines this as the sum of: Your adjusted gross income Your nontaxable interest One-half of your Social Security benefits If you file an individual tax return and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, you may owe income taxes on up to 50% of your Social Security benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% of your benefits could be subject to taxes. If you file a joint return and your combined income is between $32,000 and $44,000, you may owe taxes on up to 50% of your benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% could be taxable. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your income and reduce — or even avoid paying — taxes owed on your Social Security benefits. They include: It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
AOL Corp

Can You Claim an Adult as a Dependent? Here’s What You Need To Know

Come tax time, you want to claim as many deductions as possible on your return to lessen your tax burden. And that includes accounting for all the dependents you’re entitled to claim. Your minor children are obvious dependents, but the Internal Revenue Service considers some adults who rely on...
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
AOL Corp

You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why

If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
55K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy