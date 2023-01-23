Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Sentinels to reportedly re-enter Apex Legends with current Spacestation Gaming roster
The entire SSG roster might not make a full switch, however. Usually, the top teams in Apex Legends wait to make roster changes until after a big event like a LAN. But it appears Sentinels are intent on getting back into Apex just a few days after dropping their former roster—and Spacestation Gaming, instead, will be the org departing from the scene.
dotesports.com
Aaron Keller hints at matchmaking, ultimate retention changes in Overwatch 2 season 3
One thing the Overwatch 2 community isn’t shy about is sharing their thoughts about the state of the game with developers. While most of us likely wish they’d do so in a bit more constructive manner instead of yelling into the void, the team behind the game wants players to know that they’re listening to the given feedback.
dotesports.com
How to play supporting Ashe ADC like C9 Berserker in 2023 League season
In the past year of League of Legends, the ADC meta has fluctuated immensely. What once was a role where players could have thrived on any champion should they win laning phase and scale properly became one entirely dependent on specific combinations—those that would become vital win conditions in pro play.
dotesports.com
Will the 6-vs-6 mode return in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 was released just a few months ago, and players are already asking whether the six-vs-six mode will return to the game in one form or another. The number of players in a team was one of the main changes applied in the sequel to the game, with Blizzard removing the offtank role. Some fans are struggling to adjust and are wondering when they’ll be able to enjoy 12-player games again.
dotesports.com
Why are League pros picking Jhin support? A look into the new-age utility meta
The kickoff for League of Legends’ 13th season has brought a ton of big changes to the meta compared to the preseason. Players have seen the resurgence of champions like Ryze who had previously been far out of the meta, and new crit-based build paths for marksmen like Ezreal that were unheard of just a couple of months ago. While casual and more serious solo queue ladder players have done a fair bit of exploration of the 13.1 meta, it’s the professional teams across the world who really set the precedent for the current game state. With the juggernaut and Ardent Crescent metas of Worlds tournaments past or the enchanter top laner bounty chase playstyle from a season ago, professional teams seem to find some of the wackiest strategies and this patch is no different.
dotesports.com
Unluckiest Fortnite player ever loses match to unexpected Rocket Launcher
Winning a Fortnite match is tough. You have to survive the onslaught of every other player, which almost always includes multiple firefights. Getting to the top ten is even more stressful as you’re so close to victory, but much can still go wrong. One Fortnite player trying to escape...
dotesports.com
Tyler1 tries Fortnite and soon learns the harsh truth players have to deal with every day
Tyler1 has become a more versatile gamer over the years, and the streamer recently picked up Fortnite to keep up with the times, despite being slightly late to the party. As the veteran League player dominated his lobby with eight kills to his name, Tyler1’s chat led him into a secret that’s also a hot debate within the Fortnite community.
dotesports.com
VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM
The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night. Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.
dotesports.com
All teased hero and gameplay changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 3
If you’re an avid battle pass checker, you’ve probably noticed Overwatch 2’s third season is almost at hand. The 80 tiers of cosmetics and voice lines will be renewed, and a series of meta-defining changes will rock the game. And, hopefully, we’ll get some new maps here and there.
dotesports.com
Is League of Legends on Xbox?
League of Legends is one of the most popular online games, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. Riot Games is making sure to update the game every two weeks, regularly tweaking the meta. As a result, the game almost always feels fresh and can offer players something new. The developers also add something entirely different during the game’s preseasons, changing elements of gameplay, such as the jungle, items, and more.
dotesports.com
League of Legends Patch 13.1B is now live
League of Legends Patch 13.1B (formerly known as Patch 13.2) is now rolling out across servers worldwide, Riot Games has announced. The patch was originally scheduled to release yesterday, Jan. 25, but it was pushed back by one day following a cyber attack on Riot earlier this week. With the launch of this patch, players can expect the usual changes coming to League, including balance updates and system changes. Many of the more significant updates that were slated to launch with Patch 13.2, though, were pushed back to a later date, which is why Riot chose to alter the title of this patch and cause it to lean more toward having a “micropatch” designation.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty’s DMZ players are not happy with news of its upcoming inventory wipe
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s season two is finally just a couple of weeks away, and recent news of a change coming to the game’s DMZ mode has some players not anticipating the new content. Once news of the DMZ inventory wipe started to spread, reactions were...
dotesports.com
Pokemon SV player beats impossible odds with insane shiny hatching chain
If there’s an indicator that today is your lucky day, this is probably one of the top ones as a Reddit user just posted that he hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row. A post in r/ShinyPokemon, a pretty self-explanatory subreddit, is currently piquing the interest of its members as a redditor just claimed that they have hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row.
dotesports.com
GH backs new Nigma signings despite DPC relegation battle against Team Secret looming
It’s been a while since the Nigma Galaxy roster, built around former Team Liquid stars Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, Maroun “GH” Merhej, and Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, was a powerhouse in the pro Dota 2 scene. They’ve chopped and changed their roster a little, with...
dotesports.com
Caitlyn makes historic LCK debut in new role, making us fear for League solo queue
T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok made history today after picking Caitlyn in the support position, featuring the champion in this role for the first time in the LCK. The 20-year-old chose the Sheriff of Piltover in T1’s second game against Kwangdong Freecs, surprising everyone. The pick was most likely made to win the laning phase—and it worked, since T1’s bottom lane was ahead after the first 15 minutes of the game.
dotesports.com
Fortnite players on iOS are about to be heavily limited with new update
Epic Games and Apple haven’t been on speaking terms since late 2020. The relationship between the two parties went downhill after Epic came after Apple, as the developer didn’t agree with the monopolistic nature of the App Store. A lot has happened since the initial incident, but Fortnite...
dotesports.com
Riot delays VALORANT Patch 6.02 due to PBE issue
VALORANT players will have to wait an extra week before the next significant game update. Riot Games confirmed today that Patch 6.02 has officially been pushed back to Feb. 7. Typically, Riot releases a new VALORANT patch every two weeks, with the 6.01 update releasing on Jan. 17 and the 6.02 update set for Jan. 31. But an issue with access to the Public Beta Environment (PBE) has forced Riot to move the release schedule for 6.02.
dotesports.com
These 4 troll champion picks will ruin your League ranked matches in 13.1
With 163 champions in League of Legends, every player has the option to choose something that fits their playstyle. Still, some should never be picked for certain roles. League players like to experiment. Moreover, with some pro players picking off-meta champions for certain roles, trying out different champs in solo queue is encouraged. And while it’s fine in most cases, since such picks can brilliantly counter a specific enemy, they usually need proper strategy and communication, which is often missing in solo queue.
dotesports.com
TSM welcomes four new Apex Legends pros, looks to boost the women’s scene
TSM has participated in competitive Apex since 2019, with their current roster currently set to represent North America in the 2023 Split One Playoffs. Adding to their already stacked lineup of professional players and content creators, TSM signed four women to Apex Legends as competitive players. TSM first signed Janey...
dotesports.com
These are the top 10 most picked League champions in Challenger right now
Do you lie awake late at night in your bed, dreaming of being in the top 0.1 percent of League of Legends players? If you’re a dreamer just like me, here are the top 10 champions you would be seeing in your Ranked games right now in Challenger. According...
Comments / 0