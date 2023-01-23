Read full article on original website
Local Amarillo Homeless Man is Quite the Impressive Artist
Amarillo really is a kind city. We really do have compassion. When we see people that really need help we open up our hearts and sometimes our wallets Helping is what we do best. Do You Know About Jimmy?. If you have ever driven down the access road off I40...
Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff offering discounted tickets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering discounted tickets this weekend. The event will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 5;30 to 8:30, and tickets will be $1. The Bluff will also offer $1 admission all day for Saturday, Jan....
What Is Going With Leftwoods In Amarillo And These Odd Messages?
Update: I heard back from Leftwoods, and they said "We ARE Open." Good news. They're open 3PM to 2AM seven days a week. You hate to see it. Spend your money there or not, it's never good to see a local business going through it. By it, I mean a bad time. It looks like that's what is happening.
Welcome Pardner honors two First Responders
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome Pardner honored two First Responders this morning at their monthly breakfast. Canyon Police Officer Jabril Hill and Corporal Garett Banes saved a woman from a burning car on I-27 last October. Hill and Banes were honored this morning for their bravery, dedication and service to...
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
United Supermarket adding yellow stickers on bathroom mirrors for human trafficking awareness
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Supermarket stores are helping combat human trafficking by raising awareness in sticker form. Our area stores will be placing yellow stickers like these on the mirrors in their bathrooms. The hope is for the stickers to allow a possible victim to seek help. United...
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
Historic Route 66 water tower mural beginning painting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As you drive through Historic Route 66 in Amarillo, you’ll see that the water tower is getting a new look, which will soon become a statement piece for the mother road. “You really don’t know if you’re on Route 66, unless you’re seeing those brown...
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
Arts in the Sunset hosting first show in a newly renovated space this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arts in the Sunset is hosting its first show in a newly renovated space starting this weekend. The show is “The Madness of Man” by Amarillo Artist Dale Conner will be shown from Jan. 28 to Feb. 18 at the Ann Crouch Gallery.
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Potter County donates land to ‘Homeless Heroes’ to build tiny home village for veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One area non-profit’s dreams to house our homeless veterans is now becoming a reality. Homeless Heroes has been trying to obtain land since 2017 and now they finally have it. The Potter County Commissioners Court voted to allot 10 acres of land at Willow Creek...
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
WTAMU to announce $1.5 million endowment for Pampa, White Deer students
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer students on Feb. 2. WTAMU officials said the One West Gift announcement is at 10:00 a.m. next Thursday at Pampa High School, located at 111 E. Harvester Ave. A retired petroleum...
Amarillo Area CASA needing advocates as increase of children in foster homes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA is in need of advocates, with currently only serving 26 percent of the total 1,000 children in foster homes in the Panhandle. “Not only are the kids going up, but the volunteers are also going down so it’s kind of creating a little bit of a terrible storm. We’re just not able to bring in the volunteers that we were able to before COVID,” said Doug Hathcock, training and recruitment director at CASA.
Amarillo College seeing a flatline for spring enrollment
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Junior colleges in the Panhandle area are seeing a new trend with spring enrollment as experts say numbers of students are trending downward despite the economy trending down. Traditionally when the economy begins to trend downward, enrollment in junior and community colleges rise in hopes of...
A Dive Into The Facebook Rabbit Hole of Amarillo Corruption Theories
Want to get entertained and be left questioning your local politics at the same time? Check out this Facebook group that dives into some sketchy places in Amarillo. With a decent-sized following of 6,919, the Facebook group Take It In The Gas's primary goal is to expose corruption and sketchy things going on in local politics.
Amarillo High and Palo Duro face off with both teams undefeated in district
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of the best basketball teams in Amarillo are set to face off for the first time this season. On Friday, the Palo Duro and Amarillo High boys basketball teams hit the floor. It’s the final AISD basketball matchup we haven’t seen yet this season. It’s...
I’m Tired Of Young Hoodlums, Where’s A Good Bar In Amarillo For Old People?
In Austin, I had a great little sports bar that was within walking distance of my house. It was a great place for me to go after a day at work, or just in general if I wanted to grab a couple of cold ones. It was a quiet, laid-back...
Buckner Children and Family Services hosting virtual meeting on foster care or adoption
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Buckner Children and Family Services will be hosting a free virtual meeting on foster care and adoption. The meeting is on Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the focus is on the process of becoming a foster parent, or adopting through the nonprofit. Ig you...
