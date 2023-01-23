ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Welcome Pardner honors two First Responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome Pardner honored two First Responders this morning at their monthly breakfast. Canyon Police Officer Jabril Hill and Corporal Garett Banes saved a woman from a burning car on I-27 last October. Hill and Banes were honored this morning for their bravery, dedication and service to...
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
Historic Route 66 water tower mural beginning painting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As you drive through Historic Route 66 in Amarillo, you’ll see that the water tower is getting a new look, which will soon become a statement piece for the mother road. “You really don’t know if you’re on Route 66, unless you’re seeing those brown...
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
WTAMU to announce $1.5 million endowment for Pampa, White Deer students

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer students on Feb. 2. WTAMU officials said the One West Gift announcement is at 10:00 a.m. next Thursday at Pampa High School, located at 111 E. Harvester Ave. A retired petroleum...
Amarillo Area CASA needing advocates as increase of children in foster homes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA is in need of advocates, with currently only serving 26 percent of the total 1,000 children in foster homes in the Panhandle. “Not only are the kids going up, but the volunteers are also going down so it’s kind of creating a little bit of a terrible storm. We’re just not able to bring in the volunteers that we were able to before COVID,” said Doug Hathcock, training and recruitment director at CASA.
Amarillo College seeing a flatline for spring enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Junior colleges in the Panhandle area are seeing a new trend with spring enrollment as experts say numbers of students are trending downward despite the economy trending down. Traditionally when the economy begins to trend downward, enrollment in junior and community colleges rise in hopes of...
