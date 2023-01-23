ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

scstudentmedia.com

A time of transition: Men’s volleyball rebuilding with a young squad

The 2022 Springfield men’s volleyball team came painfully close to the program’s 12th national title. After the Pride won 39 consecutive sets en route to the national championship game against Carthage, they dropped the match 3-1. Getting back to that final game is already a challenge in itself,...
scstudentmedia.com

Springfield College second semester sports check-in

On Jan. 21, Springfield College’s senior forward Sam Hourihan added yet another accolade to her ever-growing list. With just 2:49 left in the fourth quarter of the Pride’s matchup against Wellesley College, and sitting on 999 career collegiate points, Hourihan drove hard to the basket, and released a layup at the apex of her jump. As the ball kissed the backboard and began falling through the net, Hourihan had successfully notched her 1000th career point. Springfield later defeated the Blue 64-38. But, even for as well as Hourihan has been playing, it has not been translating to wins as of late. The Posse is just 3-4 since winter break, including a three-game skid for the first time since the 2019-2020 season – a stark contrast from the 9-1 record they carried into the intermission.
westernmassnews.com

Springfield owl in running to be ‘Superb Owl’ of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An owl in Springfield is in the running for ‘Superb Owl’ of the year. It’s a competition inspired by the accidental internet searches that come every year leading up to football’s biggest game. Clint Screechwood, a one-eyed screech owl from The Zoo...
westernmassnews.com

Local police address Tyre Nichols case, expected release of body cam video

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, two local police departments shared the importance of the positive relationship between law enforcement and residents as the Tyre Nichols investigation continued. As the nation awaits the release of police body cam video that will show what happened when Memphis, TN officers pulled over...
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
