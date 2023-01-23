Read full article on original website
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
scstudentmedia.com
A time of transition: Men’s volleyball rebuilding with a young squad
The 2022 Springfield men’s volleyball team came painfully close to the program’s 12th national title. After the Pride won 39 consecutive sets en route to the national championship game against Carthage, they dropped the match 3-1. Getting back to that final game is already a challenge in itself,...
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield College second semester sports check-in
On Jan. 21, Springfield College’s senior forward Sam Hourihan added yet another accolade to her ever-growing list. With just 2:49 left in the fourth quarter of the Pride’s matchup against Wellesley College, and sitting on 999 career collegiate points, Hourihan drove hard to the basket, and released a layup at the apex of her jump. As the ball kissed the backboard and began falling through the net, Hourihan had successfully notched her 1000th career point. Springfield later defeated the Blue 64-38. But, even for as well as Hourihan has been playing, it has not been translating to wins as of late. The Posse is just 3-4 since winter break, including a three-game skid for the first time since the 2019-2020 season – a stark contrast from the 9-1 record they carried into the intermission.
Springfield native Aaron Williams scores 1,000th career point at Wheaton College
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Wheaton College forward and Springfield native Aaron Williams scored 20 points and became the 16th player in the school’s history to reach the 1,000-point career mark in a 84-39 victory over Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield owl in running to be ‘Superb Owl’ of 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An owl in Springfield is in the running for ‘Superb Owl’ of the year. It’s a competition inspired by the accidental internet searches that come every year leading up to football’s biggest game. Clint Screechwood, a one-eyed screech owl from The Zoo...
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield Men’s gymnastics looking ahead to home national championship meet
“We are determined,” Springfield College men’s gymnastics head coach Matt Davis said. “There is always that stigma that Division III schools cannot hang with the so-called big dogs, but we proved last year that we can. This year, we have the talent to even take it a step further.”
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Springfield Central looks to defend state championship & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls’ basketball league snapshots on Jan. 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls’ basketball outlook by checking out the rankings and Super 7 at the bottom of the article.
Springfield Central football set to play New York powerhouse Iona Prep in 2023
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central is challenging itself again next fall by taking on an out of state powerhouse. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on...
scstudentmedia.com
Blische’s career night not enough in men’s basketball’s loss to Emerson
It wasn’t “Houston, we have a problem” on Wednesday night. Houston was the problem. The Springfield College men’s basketball team had no answer for Emerson’s Jarred Houston, who surpassed his 19 points, 13 rebounds per-game average with a monster double-double of 21 points and 17 boards.
Springfield and Westfield walk-in clinic available for behavioral health needs to shorten wait times in ERs
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for a new program aiming to address behavioral health needs in our community.
westernmassnews.com
Parents claim players from opposing basketball team made derogatory comments at game
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are concerns after a girl’s basketball game on Saturday. Parents who reached out to our newsroom said that players from the other team made derogatory comments to their children. A group of moms are now having really tough conversations with their 10- to...
Longmeadow middle school closed due to threat
Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow is closed Friday, following the discovery of a threat Thursday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Snowstorm timing prompts early dismissals for several school districts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The timing of Wednesday’s snowstorm prompted dozens of local school districts to decide to close early. “It feels amazing. I’ve had a couple tests today, so not having to do take home tests, just feels good,” said Kenith Brown of Springfield. On Wednesday,...
Clarence Carter granted parole after killing Springfield family 37 years ago
The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously voted that Clarence Carter, sentenced for killing five members of a Springfield family in 1985, is suitable for parole.
Springfield Police Department announces citizens academy program
The Police Department’s popular Citizens Police Academy will begin a new 12-week class in March. The program, which offers insight into how police officers perform their duties and the services to the community, is open to residents age 18 and older. Non-residents can apply and will be considered if the class does not reach capacity.
westernmassnews.com
Local police address Tyre Nichols case, expected release of body cam video
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, two local police departments shared the importance of the positive relationship between law enforcement and residents as the Tyre Nichols investigation continued. As the nation awaits the release of police body cam video that will show what happened when Memphis, TN officers pulled over...
Superintendent addresses inappropriate online behavior by former employee in Longmeadow school
The Superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools sent an email to parents regarding "inappropriate online behavior" from a former employee.
David Ciampi announces mayoral run for the city of Springfield
Another candidate has emerged for a mayoral run in the city Springfield.
Police search Holyoke schools after report of student possibly bringing in weapon
Students and staff at Holyoke Middle School and Peck School were told to shelter in place Friday morning after a report of a student possibly bringing a weapon to school.
Eyewitness News
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
Willard Correctional Institution set to close in Enfield
Not too far from the Lego headquarters, it was announced that the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing later this year.
