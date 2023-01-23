On Jan. 21, Springfield College’s senior forward Sam Hourihan added yet another accolade to her ever-growing list. With just 2:49 left in the fourth quarter of the Pride’s matchup against Wellesley College, and sitting on 999 career collegiate points, Hourihan drove hard to the basket, and released a layup at the apex of her jump. As the ball kissed the backboard and began falling through the net, Hourihan had successfully notched her 1000th career point. Springfield later defeated the Blue 64-38. But, even for as well as Hourihan has been playing, it has not been translating to wins as of late. The Posse is just 3-4 since winter break, including a three-game skid for the first time since the 2019-2020 season – a stark contrast from the 9-1 record they carried into the intermission.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO