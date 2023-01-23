Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel sit out practice
San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, hybrid receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell sat out practice on Wednesday as they nursed their respective injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, however, told reporters that he expects McCaffrey (calf), Samuel (ankle) and Mitchell (groin) to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Bucks' Bobby Portis (knee, ankle) out at least 2 weeks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he deals with an MCL sprain in his right knee and a right ankle sprain, the team announced Wednesday. Portis has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. He left Monday night's 150-130...
Futures faves: Preseason longshots Jalen Hurts, Eagles top Super Bowl futures board
Hours before the first snap of the preseason in August, the odds on futures bets for Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl MVP and the Philadelphia Eagles claiming the Lombardi Trophy were astronomical. Entering Championship Sunday in the NFL, Hurts and the Eagles are the favorites for those limited-life futures. BetMGM...
Andy Reid Confirms Patrick Mahomes Will Start Sunday
After a week of speculation regarding Patrick Mahomes’s injured ankle, Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Friday his star quarterback will start against the Bengals in Sunday’s highly-anticipated AFC championship rematch. Reid also told reporters Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the divisional win over the Jaguars on...
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro...
Chiefs clear Patrick Mahomes for AFC title game; Travis Kelce (back) questionable
If there had been any lingering doubt about star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' injury status, it was put to rest Friday when Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes suffered a right ankle injury, reported to be a...
Falcons name Ryan Nielsen new DC
The Atlanta Falcons named former New Orleans assistant Ryan Nielsen their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Nielsen, 43, replaces the retired Dean Pees. Nielsen spent the past six seasons with the Saints as defensive line coach before adding the title of co-defensive coordinator in 2022. The Saints registered 281 sacks during Nielsen's tenure, second most in the NFL in that span.
Reports: Mets, batting champ Jeff McNeil agree on $50M extension
The New York Mets are rewarding homegrown player Jeff McNeil after the slick hitter led the National League in batting in 2022. The Mets and McNeil agreed on a four-year, $50 million contract extension through at least the 2026 season, according to multiple media reports Friday. McNeil batted .326 last...
Struggling Rockets, Pistons looking for progress
The leading contenders for the top pick in this year's draft cross paths in Detroit on Saturday night. It's the worst of the worst by NBA standards, as the last place team in the Western Conference visits the bottom feeder in the Eastern Conference. The Houston Rockets have lost 20 of their last 22 games, while the Detroit Pistons have dropped seven of their last nine games.
Hawks take down Thunder in high-scoring battle
Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 137-132 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Hawks have won six of their last eight, but snapped a two-game losing streak. The loss was just the third in the last 10 games for the Thunder.
Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through 2025
For the second time in a span in two years, the Atlanta Braves lengthened the contract of Brian Snitker, extending the World Series-winning manager Friday for one more season through 2025. No financial terms of the deal were reported. Snikter, 67, guided the Braves to a championship in 2021 and...
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid fined $25K in separate incidents
The NBA levied $25,000 fines on two of the game's superstars Friday over separate incidents that occurred in their Wednesday games. Golden State guard Stephen Curry was fined for chucking his mouthpiece in the Warriors' win over Memphis while Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was docked for an obscene gesture in the 76ers' win over Brooklyn.
Kings' special teams prove vital in win over Panthers
Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored short-handed goals, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the host Florida Panthers on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Entering Friday, Los Angeles had just two short-handed goals in its previous 50 games this season. Florida, which entered the game with...
Bruins aim to rebound, send Panthers to fourth straight loss
The Boston Bruins still haven't lost back-to-back games this season. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers must halt another extended losing streak. Looking to rebound from just their sixth regulation loss, the visiting Bruins aim to get back on track by handing the Panthers a season-high fourth straight loss on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
Jets set out to beat Flyers for second time this week
The Winnipeg Jets will try to end a two-game skid and pick up their second win of the week against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The Jets defeated the Flyers 5-3 this past Sunday in Philadelphia. In that game, Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, while David Rittich made 28 saves in the victory.
Timberwolves extend surge, hand Grizzlies their 5th straight loss
Anthony Edwards collected 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to propel the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-100 victory over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies on Friday in Minneapolis. Kyle Anderson scored a season-high 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. D'Angelo Russell recorded 19...
