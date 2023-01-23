Read full article on original website
With break looming, Oilers won't look past Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers received a good lesson if they tuned into what transpired when their next opponents, the Chicago Blackhawks, faced their Alberta rivals. As his team prepared to play host to the Blackhawks on Saturday, coach Jay Woodcroft was able to remind his charges the Calgary Flames were not at their best against the Blackhawks and were humbled in a 5-1 loss to the last-place team in the Western Conference.
Clayton News Daily
Jets set out to beat Flyers for second time this week
The Winnipeg Jets will try to end a two-game skid and pick up their second win of the week against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The Jets defeated the Flyers 5-3 this past Sunday in Philadelphia. In that game, Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, while David Rittich made 28 saves in the victory.
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Martin Necas, Hurricanes tie Sharks late, win in OT
Carolina's Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after forcing the extra session with a goal with 11.5 seconds to play in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the San Jose Sharks for a 5-4 victory Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina had two goals in the...
Clayton News Daily
Jack Hughes tallies to send Stars to third straight OT loss
Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday. The Devils trailed 2-0 after the first period, but Hughes and Miles Wood quickly equalized within the first four minutes of the second frame. That concluded the scoring in regulation time, setting up Hughes for his fifth game-winning tally of the season.
Clayton News Daily
Isles, Golden Knights look for lift heading into All-Star break
Scoring two goals hardly qualifies as an offensive explosion, but it was more than enough to provide the New York Islanders with a much-needed sense of relief Friday night. On Saturday night, the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., looking for the exact same catharsis. Both...
Clayton News Daily
Facing Kings, Lightning eye club-record home win streak
After Thursday night's massive win by the Tampa Bay Lightning, they could make history Saturday evening with a 12th consecutive home win when they face the Los Angeles Kings in their final game before the All-Star break. Tampa Bay tied the franchise mark of 11 straight victories set during the...
Clayton News Daily
Penguins put 6-game point streak on line vs. struggling Sharks
The San Jose Sharks and host Pittsburgh Penguins meet Saturday before both clubs head into the All-Star break. San Jose will be playing on a second consecutive night and winding up a five-game road trip. The Sharks have lost four in a row and seven of eight (1-4-3). That includes...
Clayton News Daily
Senators rout short-handed Maple Leafs, 6-2
Brady Tkachuk scored twice and the visiting Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 Friday night. Claude Giroux added a goal and an assist for the Senators, who have won two in a row. Thomas Chabot, Derick Brassard and Drake Batherson also scored for Ottawa and Tim Stutzle added two assists. Anton Forsberg stopped 31 shots.
Clayton News Daily
Kings' special teams prove vital in win over Panthers
Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored short-handed goals, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the host Florida Panthers on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Entering Friday, Los Angeles had just two short-handed goals in its previous 50 games this season. Florida, which entered the game with...
Clayton News Daily
Sabres end road swing seeking sixth-straight victory
The surging Buffalo Sabres eye a sixth straight win when they wrap up their road trip with a visit to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Sabres head into the contest after dispatching the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, taking a 3-0 lead before the Jets scored twice in the final minutes. Buffalo is 6-1-1 in its past eight games and 14-5-1 since Dec. 13, when the Sabres kicked off their most recent six-game winning streak.
Clayton News Daily
Flames bust out in first period to handle Kraken, 5-2
Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-2 Friday night. Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov and Noah Hanifin also scored for the Flames, who rebounded from a 5-1 home loss to Chicago a night earlier. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 28 saves to improve to 10-0-3 in 13 starts since Nov. 26.
Clayton News Daily
Facing Coyotes, Ducks aim for first three-game win streak
With something of a new lease on life, the Anaheim Ducks return from a long road trip and will play host to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Wins have been hard to come by for the Ducks, but they scored a combined 10 goals in back-to-back triumphs this week, including a most unexpected 5-3 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
Clayton News Daily
Bruins aim to rebound, send Panthers to fourth straight loss
The Boston Bruins still haven't lost back-to-back games this season. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers must halt another extended losing streak. Looking to rebound from just their sixth regulation loss, the visiting Bruins aim to get back on track by handing the Panthers a season-high fourth straight loss on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton News Daily
Jackets F Gustav Nyquist (upper body) out indefinitely
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, the team said Friday. The 33-year-old veteran was hurt during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime road win against the Edmonton Oilers. Nyquist has posted 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) and has played in all 48 games so far...
Clayton News Daily
Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points), Bucks top ailing Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds, Jrue Holiday had 20 points and the host Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. Pat Connaughton had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 10 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo, who turned it over nine...
Clayton News Daily
Suns head to San Antonio looking to get back on winning track
The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs will look to get back on the winning track when they square off on Saturday but there will be a different level of desperation for the teams. The Suns are trying to hold on until they get everyone healthy while San Antonio is...
Clayton News Daily
Struggling Rockets, Pistons looking for progress
The leading contenders for the top pick in this year's draft cross paths in Detroit on Saturday night. It's the worst of the worst by NBA standards, as the last place team in the Western Conference visits the bottom feeder in the Eastern Conference. The Houston Rockets have lost 20 of their last 22 games, while the Detroit Pistons have dropped seven of their last nine games.
Clayton News Daily
Hawks take down Thunder in high-scoring battle
Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 137-132 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Hawks have won six of their last eight, but snapped a two-game losing streak. The loss was just the third in the last 10 games for the Thunder.
Clayton News Daily
Streaky Knicks visit Brooklyn on a positive note
The New York Knicks earned what can be considered their best win of the season on Thursday, while the Brooklyn Nets absorbed what can be deemed their worst loss of the season. Coming off those drastically different outcomes, the two intracity rivals are will get together for the second time this season Saturday night at Brooklyn.
