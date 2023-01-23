Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
What's poppin' this weekend? How about a gazillion bubbles — or so — as a popular New York bubble show bounces into Houston. A highly anticipated downtown park finally hosts a grand opening bash, while Houston Botanic Garden blooms with massive sculptures hiding in plain sight.A major influencer beefs up a burger pop-up, comedian Jo Koy brings the funny, and a K-pop smash act hits town. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend. Thursday, January 26 State & Liberty Charitable Happy HourState & Liberty, a clothing retailer of men’s athletic-fit dress shirts, will be hosting a happy hour and...
3 innovative Houston food and drink pioneers score crucial grants from the Texas Food & Wine Alliance
Texas’ skyrocketing culinary scene is about to get a huge boost. The Texas Food & Wine Alliance’s grant program has awarded $107,500 to 19 culinary innovators around the state. This marks the Alliance’s 11th year providing funding to support culinary projects contributing to local communities.The award winners were recently announced in a ceremony at Austin's Holdsworth Center. A private panel of distinguished culinary experts chose the winners out of 40 grant applications this year. Three winners from Houston received a total of $12,750. Meanwhile, nine winners hail from Austin, three from Dallas-Fort Worth, and four from San Antonio. The awards...
Memorial Park hosts cool après-ski soiree for glowing Houston young professionals in lush Eastern Glades
If chilly weather and morning frost leave a yearning for the slopes of Aspen, Jackson, Park City — or Verbier in Switzerland — a chill Memorial Park après-ski-themed party brings the slopes vibe to Houston.Glow in the Glades, a bash hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy's Urban Wild young professionals group, brings that post-ski, chalet scene to the park's Eastern Glades at 7:30 pm Friday, January 27. Guests can enjoy a free open bar (always popular) courtesy of Eureka Heights Brewing Co., Postino Uptown Park, and William Price Distilling Co. Bites come courtesy of Cafe Natalie.More fun comes from local chainsaw...
Wildly popular Nashville hot chicken chain cancels plans for first Houston location
Looks like Houstonians will have to wait a little longer than expected to try one of the most famous suppliers of Nashville hot chicken. Hattie B’s has canceled its plans to open a location in the Heights, a representative tells CultureMap. The representative cited “construction costs for the ground-up build and other issues with this particular site” as reasons for the decision not to move forward. An eagle-eyed user on the Houston Architecture Info forum spotted a leasing notice for the property at 1808 N. Shepherd Dr. that had been scheduled for Hattie B’s.In response to CultureMap’s request for comment...
Downtown's newest park welcomes Houstonians with '3 times the fun' grand opening celebration
Downtown residents, commuters, and green space-loving residents can soon enjoy downtown's newest park at its grand opening this weekend. Trebly Park, nestled at the corner of Leeland and Fannin Streets near Toyota Center (1515 Fannin St.), will welcome locals from 2 pm-7 pm Friday, January 27 at an opening celebration.Visitors can feast on sweet macaroons at the park's fast-casual cafe, Tout Suite; visit the dog parks; take in live music; and enjoy carnival games onsite at the free event.As CultureMap reported in 2021, Trebly Park is a game changer for the area. The L-shaped park features modern design, an event...
10 Houston restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Ten Houston restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. Houston restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned six national nominations and four...
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo fires up dates for 2023 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest
Now that fans know the entertainers who'll take the NRG Stadium stage or the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, it's time to turn attention to the unofficial kickoff of the rodeo run. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will run Thursday, February 23 through Saturday, February 25 on the NRG Stadium grounds. The wildly popular event sees more than 250 teams from around the world will compete for best in show in sections like brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven dessert, and the Open Contest category.Cook teams show up and show out in pits disguised as fire engines...
Houston's Top Chef Season 18 finalist and former Olympian packs her knives for Season 20 in London
A Houston chef has packed her knives and gone to London. Dawn Burrell will be one of the 16 competitors on Top Chef's 20th season, Bravo announced.Burrell, who reached the finals of Top Chef season 18 in Portland, Oregon, earned a James Beard semifinalist nomination for her work at downtown restaurant Kulture. The former Olympian-turned-chef will open Late August, a restaurant that explores the intersection of African and Asians cuisines, in the Ion mixed-use development later this spring.“I’m a natural competitor, so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to compete on the Top Chef stage again to try to bring...
Houston restaurateur Grant Cooper draws up new coastal-inspired eatery in hot Montrose hub
Veteran Houston restaurateur Grant Cooper and his business partner Josep Prats have unveiled their newest project. Graffiti Raw, the newest concept from the Big Vibe Group, is now open in the Montrose Collective mixed-use development. Located at the corner of California and Grant streets (1001 California St.), Graffiti Raw takes its inspiration from coastal destinations such as Big Sur, Mexico, and the Mediterranean. The design features woven Moroccan light fixtures, white oak, and hand-painted murals by local artist Haley Bowen. An image of the “Raw Man” greets diners at the entrance and can be seen from the restaurant’s wraparound patio. ...
Houston reels in impressive ranking among 25 best big cities to be a filmmaker
Good news for cinephiles and aspiring directors: Houston has landed a respectable spot among the 25 best big cities to live and work as a moviemaker.Landing at No. 21 on MovieMaker Magazine's annual list, Houston joins four other Texas cities in the top 25: Austin (No. 12), Dallas (No. 20), San Antonio (No. 22), and Fort Worth (No. 25).The Bayou City earned high praise from MovieMaker, which touting our diversity and low cost of living, a "special find in an American metropolis of its vastness and opportunity," per the report.But, MovieMaker adds that "it’s surprising that the country’s fourth-largest...
UHD Gators lend a helping paw to Houston SPCA by volunteering for MLK Day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once stated, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"University of Houston-Downtown students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners answered on January 14 by volunteering at the Houston SPCA for the MLK National Day of Service.More than 50 GatorServe volunteers spent the day walking dogs and providing animal care for cats, cleaning windows, building wildlife release cages, and more.Their areas of service included the Adoption Center, Equine and Farm Animal Center, and Wildlife Center. The event was sponsored by UHD’s Center for Community Engagement & Service Learning.“I learned that it...
Luxe Houston real estate firm closes out 2022 with glam bash to remember
Picture this: you are an event planner for NextGen Real Estate and you have been tasked with putting together the holiday party. Everyone raved about your recent rooftop carnival for the two-year anniversary, complete with signature cocktails, glow bar, and aerial gymnasts.“But let’s go bigger,” says CEO and broker Julia Wang. They loved your purple-themed holiday party last year, too, with wall-to-wall wintry sparkle. “Yes, but … bigger,” she says.The question is, how? How do you top the party-throwing prowess of the woman who once hired Slim Thug for a brokerage Halloween bash that went down in Houston real estate...
Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club enchants with February films to fall for, Black History classics, Oscar faves, and more
With cool temps here to stay (for a while), Houston's Rooftop Cinema ClubRooftop Cinema Club is back this February with on-theme showcases and screenings, tributes to Black History Month and the Oscars, and a perfect Valentine's Day date spot. Fans of film al fresco can head to the rooftop in Uptown’s BLVD Place (1700 Post Oak Blvd.) for scenic city views and a venue decked out for February. Never ones to disappoint with clever, quirky, and even silly themes, Rooftop has promised a return of Wooftop dog-friendly screenings and beloved Singalong nights.The new schedule starts February 10 and runs through...
Ken Hoffman chides New York Times' Houston travel guide and explains why our city isn't a great place to visit
Here we go again, and again... Another “36 Hours in Houston” article telling readers where to go and what to do if they have a short spell to spend here. The latest ran in The New York Times last week, written by Shannon Sims, who claims that she grew up in Houston and continues to live here.Thing is, Sims' read just like the one the Times ran in 2016. And the one they ran in 2010. They might as well just move here.Thirty-six hours doesn’t do Houston justice. They’re written by travel writers, who sometimes don’t live here, for tourists...
2 Houston suburbs roll onto top-15 spots on U-Haul’s list of growing cities
More movers hauled their belongings to Texas than any other state last year. And those headed to the Greater Houston area were mostly pointed toward Missouri City and Conroe, according to a new study. In its recently released annual growth report, U-Haul ranks Missouri City and Conroe at No. 13 and No. 19, respectively among U.S. cities with the most inbound moves via U-Haul trucks in 2022. Richardson was the only other Texas cities to make the list coming in at No. 15.Texas ranks No. 1 overall as the state with the most in-bound moves using U-Haul trucks. This is...
Houston's 'most metal brewery' makes brash moves with beer relaunch and taproom in the works
A popular Houston brewery has relaunched one its signature beers with a new name, which is part of a larger series of changes made by its new owners. While the names behind Brash Brewing may have changed, its status as Houston’s “most metal brewery” remains unchanged.Equal Parts Brewing owners Matt Peterson and Nick Sorenson purchased the north Houston brewery last summer. They recruited former Brash head brewer Vince Mandeville to return and resume overseeing production as director of brewery operations. “We bought Brash because we felt like it was a great brand with solid recipes, and a rabid following, but...
Alt-rock icons Beck and Phoenix bring co-headlining tour to Houston
In what’s sure to be a dreamy double billing for hipsters of not one but two generations, Beck and Phoenix have announced a co-headlining “Summer Odyssey” tour that will make three stops in Texas: August 20 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston; August 21 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas; and August 22 at the Moody Center in Austin. Special guests Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will open all shows.What makes this musical coupling so compelling is that both acts have certainly stretched the boundaries of exploratory rock music, and in their own discographies have never ceased...
Dallas-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain adds sprawling new Woodlands location with patio and potent 'ritas
A Dallas-based restaurant chain known for its Tex-Mex and Latin flavors will arrive in The Woodlands later this year. Gloria’s Latin Cuisine will open its 23rd location in Shenandoah at 18484 Interstate 45 S. Founded by Gloria and Jose Fuentes, Gloria’s blends classic Tex-Mex fare with elements of the Fuentes’ Salvadoran heritage. Meals at Gloria’s could include everything from crispy tacos and chile relleno to pupusas and pork tenderloin in ancho chile sauce with plantains. Of course, the signature black bean dip and a potent margarita (or two) are fan favorites. The Woodlands location will join outposts in Midtown, Baybrook, and Katy. Slated to open by the end of 2023, the 8,500-square-foot location will feature Latin-inspired decor, an outdoor patio, and dedicated bar area. While that’s a large restaurant by most standards, it isn’t big enough for the Gloria’s nightlife experience. According to a Facebook post about the opening, those looking to dance the night away will still have to patronize the Midtown location. “We’re excited to continue our expansion with our fourth location in the Houston area and look forward to bringing our authentic Latin cuisine to The Woodlands,” co-founder Jose Fuentes said in a statement.
Houston fashionista makes statement with upcycled, sustainable online shopping site
When shopping online one day, Hannah Le saw a need for a platform that allowed transactions between upcycling fashion designers and shoppers looking for unique, sustainable pieces.Le created RE.STATEMENT, an online shopping marketplace for upcycled clothing. Before RE.STATEMENT, designers were limited to Etsy, which is focused on handmade pieces, or Poshmark and Depop, which are dedicated to thrift finds. Upcycle fashion designers didn't have their own, unique platform to sell on — and, likewise, shoppers were scattered across sites too."These marketplaces are really good for what they do," Le tells InnovationMap, "but, whenever I think of someone looking for something...
Houston's Historic Freedmen's Town gets $1 million boost to artfully relay its compelling story
In the shadows of downtown's skyscrapers, tucked between Buffalo Bayou and the bustling city core is Freedmen's Town. Immediately recognizable for its redbrick-accented streets and historic homes, the neighborhood was originally established in 1865 by more than 1,000 former enslaved people, who built it into a center for life, worship, and work. Now, the enclave is getting a huge boost through a new initiative, Rebirth in Action: Telling the Story of Freedom. The $1 million initiative is a partnership between the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH), Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy (HFTC), the City of Houston, and artist Theaster Gates.The multi-year...
