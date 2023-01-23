Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Jeremy Tharaldson
On Monday, January 16, our son, brother, uncle and friend, Jeremy Jon Tharaldson, passed away at the age of 42. Jeremy’s memorial will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Anna (Faber) Olson
Anna (Faber) Olson, 88, of Willmar, formerly of Brainerd, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. Burial will be in Tromso Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Lake Lillian Public Library. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Volunteers working to restore dignity of those buried at Willmar's Oak Knoll Cemetery
(Willmar MN-) Buried beneath the snow and the sod of Oak Knoll Cemetery are the remains of 865 people who died while they were patients at the Willmar Regional Treatment Center and before that, The Willmar State Hospital. Burials began at the cemetery on the shores of Swan Lake in 1926, and Kandiyohi County Historical Society volunteer Julie Neubauer says the last burial occurred in 2003. Neubauer says the graves were simply marked with numbers, but in 2003, a group called Remembering with Dignity was able to procure funding to replace the numbers with gravestones...
voiceofalexandria.com
Fire reported at residence in Alexandria Thursday evening
(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday evening, the Alexandria Fire Department and Police Department responded to the report of a residence on fire at 417 Park Street in the city of Alexandria. The officers made contact with residents of the home and confirmed all occupants had made it out of the residence. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Miltona
(Douglas County, MN)--One person is injured following a crash in Douglas County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 102 near Miltona. A BMW 528, driven by Alexzander Swain, 18, of Brooklyn Park, was travelling northbound on Highway 29 when it left the roadway to the right and rolled. Swain reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
willmarradio.com
Storm outlast Cardinals at the Big Red Gym
The Willmar Cardinal boys basketball team played host to the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm at the Big Red gym on Thursday night and were defeated by a final score of 76-57. The Cards scored the first 2 points and were up 9-5 when the Storm went on a 13-0 run to take the lead 18-9. But it didn’t end there as the Storm outscored the Cards 23-12 and went into the locker room with a 41-23 half time lead.
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
willmarradio.com
City of Willmar reaches settlement with former police officer
(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar has reached a settlement with a former Willmar police officer who was seriously injured in a violent incident nearly 3 years ago. On May 5th 2020 then-officer Nicole Wortham responded to a report of a man with a knife threatening his mother at a home in southeast Willmar. In the process of trying to arrest 38-year-old Jose Reyna Lozano, Wortham was stabbed several times in the neck and shoulder before Lozano took his own life. Wortham later resigned from the Willmar Police Department. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the city council Monday night approved a $125,000 settlement with Wortham and the Public Employees Retirement Association...
kduz.com
Passenger Injured in Meeker Co Crash
A passenger was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Meeker County Wednesday night. The State Patrol says 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Litchfield Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield. He was not...
Driver killed in Stearns County head-on crash is identified
The victim of a fatal crash Saturday morning in Stearns County has been identified as a 50-year-old woman from Windom, Minnesota. Lana Tibodeau died at the scene of the crash in Munson Township, about 20 miles southwest of St. Cloud on Hwy. 23 near County Road 123, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
krwc1360.com
Slippery Roads Result in Two Wednesday Crashes on Highway 22
Slippery conditions due to some brief snow and ice on Wednesday resulted in two separate single-vehicle crashes on Highway 22 in neighboring counties. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that around 3:40 PM, a Jeep Cherokee ran off southbound Highway 22 near the intersection with Highway 7 in McLeod County. Officials say the vehicle rolled over in the ditch.
willmarradio.com
BBE Jaguars girls win defensive struggle with Sauk Centre
(Belgrade, MN) – The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE) Jaguars girls hosted the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters on Friday night, and after each had small runs early in the game, they traded defensive jabs the rest of the game, including six scoreless minutes near the end of the contest, on the way to the Jaguars victory, 46-41. The Jaguars led 37-25 at the Half.
willmarradio.com
Local projects could benefit from Walz' bonding plan
(St. Paul, MN) - Local infrastructure projects awaiting state funding got a shot in the arm yesterday when Governor Tim Walz announced a 3.3-billion dollar plan to maintain and update aging infrastructure. In a proposed bonding package unveiled Thursday, Walz wants to spend almost 900-million dollars from the general fund and 1.5-billion dollars from a bonding bill. The plan includes 650-million dollars for road, bridge and water system work in the state as well as nearly 44-million dollars for Department of Natural Resources facilities. Under the plan, over 1.2-billion would be spent to repair or replace existing infrastructure and properties. Lead Republican on The House Bonding Committee, Representative Dean Urdahl yesterday said the governor's bill is on top of a bonding bill Urdahl's committee has nearly completed work on...
willmarradio.com
Hazardous ice alert issued for area of Green Lake
(Spicer MN-) The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department has issued a hazardous ice alert on Green Lake in Spicer, near the Saulsbury Beach access. The sheriff's office says they were alerted to a hazardous ice issue that has developed resulting in several areas of open water several feet deep near where snow had been piled up on the lake. They say lake ice is NEVER considered safe, but this hazard is specifically being addressed due to the upcoming Spicer Winterfest and Polar Plunge activities this weekend. Deputies and Kandiyohi Co. Public Works staff have marked this large area with posts and KCSO yellow caution tape. Other areas nearby and closer to the Polar Plunge site do not show the same hazard at this time, but attendees for this weekend's events are always encouraged to park on shore and walk out to the planned events. Images showing the current area of concern are on the sheriff's department Facebook page. They say as always, use caution when on public waterways in the winter. Ice conditions are never 'safe'.
fox9.com
Dog found with gunshot wound in Douglas County, sheriff looking for owner
GARFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is trying to reunite a dog with its owner after it was found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday. The black dog with white markings was found near County Road 56, west of Garfield, Minnesota, with a gunshot wound. The dog is currently being treated at a local veterinary clinic, but authorities don’t know who the dog belongs to.
myklgr.com
Granite Falls man found guilty of burglary, theft in home of victim who had died the day before
A Granite Falls man, Jeremy Louis Burrell, 41, has been found guilty of burglary and theft by a Redwood County jury after he was caught in the home of a victim who had died the day before. According to the criminal complaint, evidence, and testimony at trial, on Feb. 26,...
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
thenewsleaders.com
Sheriff urges people to re-set their ‘smart phones’
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is urging people who wear Apple watches to adjust or re-adjust the settings on those watches or similar “smart” monitoring devices so they will not send out false alarms. Recently, the sheriff’s department has been receiving emergency alerts about falls or crashes,...
Comments / 0