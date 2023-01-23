(Spicer MN-) The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department has issued a hazardous ice alert on Green Lake in Spicer, near the Saulsbury Beach access. The sheriff's office says they were alerted to a hazardous ice issue that has developed resulting in several areas of open water several feet deep near where snow had been piled up on the lake. They say lake ice is NEVER considered safe, but this hazard is specifically being addressed due to the upcoming Spicer Winterfest and Polar Plunge activities this weekend. Deputies and Kandiyohi Co. Public Works staff have marked this large area with posts and KCSO yellow caution tape. Other areas nearby and closer to the Polar Plunge site do not show the same hazard at this time, but attendees for this weekend's events are always encouraged to park on shore and walk out to the planned events. Images showing the current area of concern are on the sheriff's department Facebook page. They say as always, use caution when on public waterways in the winter. Ice conditions are never 'safe'.

KANDIYOHI, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO