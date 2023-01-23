ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brutalist architecture in Boston

6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgNmZ_0kOWFR6x00

Much like the Boston accent, it’s not for everyone , and that’s okay.

Photo by BOStoday team

Boston’s City Hall is once again getting attention for its looks. A survey completed by UK-based building supply company Buildworld determined that City Hall is the second ugliest building in the US , and the fourth biggest eyesore in the world
. We’ll pretend that they aren’t still bitter about the Boston Tea Party and take a look at the big brutal picture .

City Hall features a Brutalist architecture style, which uses exposed concrete and repeating angular geometric shapes . In the 1960s, this style was very popular, and likely why the team of architects and engineers chose the style out of 256 entries when the building was constructed from 1963-1968 .


Over time, the building has faced many criticisms, including former Mayor Thomas Menino proposing to sell the property and move it to South Boston in 2006. If you haven’t been by City Hall recently , the plaza has been renovated to make the community space more accessible and welcoming .

Let us know what you think about the look. Bonus points if you share what changes you would make if you could.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Boston Lotto Winner Is 'Lucky For Life'

The winner of the lottery game that gives $25,000 a year for life accepted his winnings on his own terms, cashing out his prize in one impressive lump sum.Samuel Uzuegbu, of Hyde Park, won the multi-state lottery game "Lucky for Life" on Monday, Jan. 23 when the first five numbers of his ticket mat…
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WBEC AM

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy