Brutalist architecture in Boston

Much like the Boston accent, it’s not for everyone , and that’s okay. Photo by BOStoday team

is once again getting attention for its looks. A survey completed by UK-based building supply company Buildworld determined that City Hall is the, and the. We’ll pretend that they aren’t still bitter about the Boston Tea Party and take a look atCity Hall features a Brutalist architecture style, which uses. In the 1960s, this style was very popular, and likely why the team of architects and engineers chose the style out ofwhen the building wasOver time, the building has faced many criticisms, including former Mayor Thomas Menino proposing toand move it to South Boston in 2006., the plaza has been renovated to make the community space Let us know what you think about the look.if you share what changes you would make if you could.