McCormick assigned to U.S. House armed services, foreign affairs and science committees

Dr. Rich McCormick

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, the newly elected Republican who represents east Cherokee County, has been named to serve on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to directly support the courageous men and women of America’s armed forces, having fought alongside them during my time in the Marines and cared for their health as a Navy doctor,” McCormick said in a news release. “It is vital to supply our military with the very best equipment and resources, for their protection and for the defense of all our families back home.”

“My role in the Foreign Affairs Committee will also focus on protecting our great nation, creating a safer and stable world for Americans and our allies at home and abroad, and finding ways to peacefully settle conflicts before they start. We must stand up to Communist China’s aggression, and make it clear to Vladimir Putin that illegal and immoral invasions will never succeed.

“If we want to build a strong and prosperous country, it is vital that America dominates the world stage in technology and research. In the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, I look forward to exploring advancements and innovations which will both improve the lives of hardworking families and break barriers in our understanding of nature.”