ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

McCormick assigned to U.S. House armed services, foreign affairs and science committees

By , Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeMj6_0kOWFNpH00
Dr. Rich McCormick

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, the newly elected Republican who represents east Cherokee County, has been named to serve on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to directly support the courageous men and women of America’s armed forces, having fought alongside them during my time in the Marines and cared for their health as a Navy doctor,” McCormick said in a news release. “It is vital to supply our military with the very best equipment and resources, for their protection and for the defense of all our families back home.”

“My role in the Foreign Affairs Committee will also focus on protecting our great nation, creating a safer and stable world for Americans and our allies at home and abroad, and finding ways to peacefully settle conflicts before they start. We must stand up to Communist China’s aggression, and make it clear to Vladimir Putin that illegal and immoral invasions will never succeed.

“If we want to build a strong and prosperous country, it is vital that America dominates the world stage in technology and research. In the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, I look forward to exploring advancements and innovations which will both improve the lives of hardworking families and break barriers in our understanding of nature.”

Comments / 0

Related
Cherokee Tribune

Woodstock native earns award for research on air quality

Andres Munevar, a civil engineering senior at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, had a fairly ordinary childhood: grew up in a suburb, went to public school. But as a first-generation American raised by a single mother — his family is from Colombia — he saw struggle firsthand, and it worked to sharpen his focus. “Growing up, resources were limited and money was sparse,” he said. “But no matter what, my mother never let me go hungry, go without shelter or go without at least one Christmas present.” ...
WOODSTOCK, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
1K+
Followers
829
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy