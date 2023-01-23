ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chase to close ATMs in New York City at 5,6 pm due to ‘rising crime and vagrancy’

By Olafimihan Oshin
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKhiz_0kOWFMwY00

( The Hill ) — Chase Bank says it has begun closing formerly 24/7 ATM vestibules at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. in the New York City area as a result of the “rising crime and vagrancy” in the city.

The U.S.-based national bank shared the news in response to a Twitter user’s question last week.

“Our apologies. We decide to close several ATM vestibules at 5PM or 6PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase Bank’s customer support service wrote in a tweet.

In a statement to The Hill, a Chase Bank spokesperson said that the closures will be temporary and represent a minority of the bank’s ATMs.

“For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” the Chase Bank spokesperson said. “Only a small portion of the ATMs we have in NYC are closing after regular business hours and many of our ATMs remain open 24 hours.”

US has most buildings on list of world’s ten ugliest

Several Chase customers took to social media to express their frustration with the decision.

“Are you going to refund the ATM fees to customers when we get ripped off to use a bodega ATM to pay for our late night slice of pizza, because you can’t provide a basic service to account holders?” One Twitter user wrote in response to the latest changes. “I didn’t think so.”

“I know this outcome wasn’t ideal, but your experience is still very important to us,” the company’s customer support service said in response to the user.  “To help us find ways to improve, I’ll make sure your voice is heard.”

Chase follows other banking institutions such as City National Bank and Citizens who have closed up their ATM vestibules earlier in the day in the New York area in an effort to keep out homeless people, according to New York FOX affiliate WNYW.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a robbery and assault that took place inside an East New York Dunkin Donuts on Sunday. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct are now searching for a black male suspect who is about 6 feet tall and between 20 and 30 years of age in connection with the robbery. At around 6:50 am,. the suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts store located at 640 Conduit Avenue in Brooklyn. He demanded money from an employee inside the store. The employee walked behind the counter as he was struck in the head The post East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use

Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

OT hours up 62% at New York City's Department of Corrections

(The Center Square) - A staffing shortage at Rikers Island Correctional Center that triggered a disaster emergency issued by the governor in 2021 has led to a huge increase in overtime hours by city of New York corrections employees. The city of New York's Department of Corrections had 5.37 million hours of overtime in fiscal year 2022 and paid $259.8 million in overtime to its 12,279 employees that year. The amount of hours of overtime in FY 2022 was a 62% increase from the previous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anne Spollen

Mayor Adams Refutes the Right to Shelter Law for NYC Migrants

Mayor Adams is now stating New York City’s “right to shelter” policy is not applicable to the tens of thousands of migrants who have flooded into the city. His comments on the WABC radio program "Sid & Friends" came as New York City struggles to find housing for an inundation of asylum seekers. The sanctuary city has begged for monetary relief as the mayor estimates the cost of shelter for to be in the 2 billion dollar range.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx security guard assaulted by microwave thieves

NEW YORK, NY – A security guard working at the Dollar Discount Party Store at the Bronx Terminal Market was assaulted when he tried to stop a group of thieves from stealing a microwave oven. An unidentified group of individuals removed a microwave from the Dollar Discount Party Store located at 700 Exterior Street on Wednesday, at approximately 4 pm, and attempted to leave the store without paying for it. A 64-year-old male security guard tried to stop the individuals from leaving the store, at which point the individuals punched him in the face causing serious physical injury. The victim The post Bronx security guard assaulted by microwave thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources

Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources. Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting

NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid: officials

More than a dozen people were arrested after federal agents and NYPD officers raided at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday. Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid: officials. More than a dozen people were arrested after federal agents and NYPD officers raided at least...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters

Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC bodega owner stabbed by man trying to steal a Snapple

NEW YORK - The owner of a Brooklyn bodega was stabbed while trying to stop a man trying to steal a Snapple. It happened inside the Deli and Grill on Bedford Ave. in the Flatbush section. The NYPD says a man and woman walked into the store and the man...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch

Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

18 children injured in New York City basement fire

Eighteen children were injured, one critically, following a basement fire in New York City Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Shortly after 2 p.m. local time, firefighters responded to a heavy blaze in a basement in Queens, FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito told reporters. Firefighters removed children from the building, including one from the basement where the fire originated, Esposito said. According to Assistant Deputy Chief Stacy Scanlon, a total of 18 children were treated at the scene, with 17 in stable condition. Only one child was taken to a hospital. At last report, the child was in critical condition, Scanlon said. Officials were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queen City News

Queen City News

73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy