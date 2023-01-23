ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

These Murdaugh Family Members May Testify at His Murder Trial

By Pilar Melendez
 4 days ago
Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, his brothers, and his wife’s family are on the exhaustive list of witnesses who may testify in his double homicide trial in South Carolina, a judge revealed on Monday. On the first day of jury selections, Judge Clifton Newman rattled off a lengthy list of prospective witnesses who may take the stand in the highly anticipated trial, where Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021. Among Murdaugh’s family members that may be called are his only surviving son, Buster; his brothers, John Marvin and Randy Murdaugh; and members of his wife’s family, the Branstetter and Proctors. Newman also indicated that Curtis Smith, who is accused of helping Murdaugh in a twisted assisted suicide scheme for an insurance payout, will likely take the stand. Several law enforcement officers and multiple victims of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes were also mentioned on the list.

