These Murdaugh Family Members May Testify at His Murder Trial

Donald Trump’s PAC secretly handed $1 million to the controversial Arizona “audit” that hoped to prove the election was stolen from the former president, The Guardian reported. Documented, a watchdog group, traced the funds from a shell company to an allied conservative group and finally, back to Trump’s Save America Pac. Bill Gates, GOP vice-chair of the Maricopa county board of supervisors during the audit, said he was “disappointed, but not surprised” that Trump helped with funding. “What I have a problem with is an audit that is undertaken with a goal in mind, and that is literally being funded by one of the candidates. This is absolutely what we do not want to happen,” Gates said. “At the very least, it is highly hypocritical for the Arizona state senate to have allowed the audit to be funded in this fashion,” Gates said. The Save America Pac did respond to requests for comment.Read it at The Guardian

ARIZONA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO