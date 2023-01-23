ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Shooting Suspect On Loose In Stratford, Man Hospitalized: Police

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
The shooting happened in Stratford on Priscilla Lane. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Stratford that left one man in the hospital.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 around 11:20 p.m., when several shots were fired at a residence on Priscilla Lane, hitting a man and giving him non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stratford Police.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for his wounds and is expected to be released.

One vehicle that drove away from the scene of the shooting is known to be involved in the incident, which is still being investigated.

Anyone with any information or home surveillance footage is asked to call police at 203-385-4140.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

