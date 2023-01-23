OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are saying to report two suspicious scam calls in Okeechobee County. First, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said it will never call you or a fundraising event asking for donations. And will not call residents about past due charges for tickets, bills, or laws that were "broken." You should never have to pay a bill over the phone if the sheriff's office calls.

