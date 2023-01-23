ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

cw34.com

Three arrested for aggravated assault in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are behind bars, including a juvenile, after threatening to shoot up a residence in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a resident in the Bradford Place subdivision called 9-1-1 after three suspects in a black Dodge Charger threatened to shoot them and their home.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Missing man with dementia found safe

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash

More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
ORCHID, FL
cw34.com

Scam Alert: Free estimates and sheriff's office donations in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are saying to report two suspicious scam calls in Okeechobee County. First, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said it will never call you or a fundraising event asking for donations. And will not call residents about past due charges for tickets, bills, or laws that were "broken." You should never have to pay a bill over the phone if the sheriff's office calls.
cw34.com

Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
FORT PIERCE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
wqcs.org

Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors

Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police activity slows traffic on Florida Turnpike near Jupiter

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Police activity on the Turnpike has slowed traffic near Jupiter, according to Florida 511. Photos from DOT show the right southbound lane is blocked near mile marker 117. Video from the scene shows cars and trailers in bumper to bumper traffic. Drivers are...
JUPITER, FL

