cw34.com
Student arrested after pretending a tea bottle was a gun at Osceola Middle School
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Osceola Middle School went on temporary lockdown on Friday after reports of a student with a firearm on campus. School Resource Deputies quickly identified the student and detained them, per the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the student was not found with a weapon....
cw34.com
Three arrested for aggravated assault in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are behind bars, including a juvenile, after threatening to shoot up a residence in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a resident in the Bradford Place subdivision called 9-1-1 after three suspects in a black Dodge Charger threatened to shoot them and their home.
Sheriff: Suspect involved in standoff with Brevard deputies found dead
MELBOURNE BEACH. Fla. — The man involved in an armed standoff with Brevard County deputies near Melbourne Beach Wednesday afternoon was found dead inside the home. Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies were in the process of serving a drug warrant when a man armed with a shotgun opened fire on deputies.
WESH
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man arrested on his way to a drug deal, 1 pound of meth found
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A delivery gone wrong. On Jan. 23, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take place in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Detectives were able to confirm that Davon Taylor, 25, would be traveling to Indian River County...
cw34.com
Missing man with dementia found safe
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
cw34.com
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
cw34.com
Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
veronews.com
Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash
More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
cw34.com
Scam Alert: Free estimates and sheriff's office donations in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are saying to report two suspicious scam calls in Okeechobee County. First, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said it will never call you or a fundraising event asking for donations. And will not call residents about past due charges for tickets, bills, or laws that were "broken." You should never have to pay a bill over the phone if the sheriff's office calls.
cw34.com
Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors
Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
cw34.com
'He had some demons;' Student talks exclusively about troubled teacher 'Mr. K'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local student, concerned for his teachers, is exclusively telling CBS12 News there were some signs things weren't right at home. Robert Krasnicki, 42, is facing felony weapons charges and was arrested for bringing a gun and knife to school. CBS12 News has...
cbs12.com
11-year-old boy robbed in Indian River County, two 18-year-olds arrested
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies said an 11-year-boy was robbed in Indian River County, after an investigation two 18 year-olds were arrested. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Jan. 20, deputies received a report of a missing 11-year-old boy. After an immediate search, the boy was found not far from his home in Gifford.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office 29th Annual Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Barbecue
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will have its 29th Annual Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches Barbecue at the Indian River Fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm. All proceeds will go directly to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches. They will have...
iheart.com
Florida Deputy Caught Shoplifting, Gets One-Week Suspension, Keeps Job
This is a story about a deputy who did a Florida Man thing... and still kept his job with the police department. According to CBS-12, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department was caught shoplifting at Home Depot and received a one-week suspension from his job with the department.
cw34.com
Police activity slows traffic on Florida Turnpike near Jupiter
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Police activity on the Turnpike has slowed traffic near Jupiter, according to Florida 511. Photos from DOT show the right southbound lane is blocked near mile marker 117. Video from the scene shows cars and trailers in bumper to bumper traffic. Drivers are...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!. Port St.Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that two people were arrested for purse snatching after a witness took photographs of the suspects fleeing from the scene. This is what happened:. It...
Avon Park man critically injured after pickup runs stop sign, hits 2 cars: FHP
A man from Avon Park was critically injured in a crash on Thursday evening.
