FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
Related
Student, 16, taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie police are searching for the driver who hit a 16-year-old student on Thursday morning, then took off.
cbs12.com
Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
sebastiandaily.com
1 injured after tow truck crashes into concrete pole in Sebastian
On Monday, at approximately 12:12 p.m., a tow truck carrying a vehicle crashed into a concrete utility pole near Reel ‘Em In Bait & Tackle on US-1 in Sebastian, Florida. The crash caused approximately $43,000 in damage after striking a road sign and a concrete utility pole. The tow...
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
WPBF News 25
'This has to stop': Vero Beach police chief reacts to death of Tyre Nichols
VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Tyre Nichols case in Tennessee is capturing the attention of community leaders in South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Nichols was pulled over during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, when a confrontation ensued. The 29-year-old man was dead three days later. Body cam...
cw34.com
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man arrested on his way to a drug deal, 1 pound of meth found
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A delivery gone wrong. On Jan. 23, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take place in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Detectives were able to confirm that Davon Taylor, 25, would be traveling to Indian River County...
cw34.com
Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
cw34.com
Student arrested after pretending a tea bottle was a gun at Osceola Middle School
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Osceola Middle School went on temporary lockdown on Friday after reports of a student with a firearm on campus. School Resource Deputies quickly identified the student and detained them, per the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the student was not found with a weapon....
cw34.com
Pair busted for cocaine possession in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars after being caught with bags of cocaine in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter, both from Ft. Lauderdale, were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The pair...
cw34.com
Rollover crash causing traffic slowdowns on Northlake Boulevard
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash is causing delays in Palm Beach Gardens. The crash occurred Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bay Hill Drive and Northlake Boulevard. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle and flown via trauma hawk to...
cw34.com
Missing man with dementia found safe
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: 2 Stolen Firearms Recovered After an 11-Year-Old Boy was Robbed in Gifford
IRC Sheriff: 2 Stolen Firearms Recovered After an 11-Year-Old Boy was Robbed in Gifford. Indian River. Fl (Treasure Coast)-IRC Sheriff have reported that 2 stolen firearms have been recovered after an 11-Year-Old Boy was robbed in Gifford. This is what happened:. 2 Stolen Firearms Recovered After an 11-Year-Old Boy was...
veronews.com
Woman jailed after driving intoxicated, crashing vehicle with kids inside
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman was jailed last week after deputies said she crashed her car into another vehicle while her two kids were inside. The woman – who deputies said was intoxicated – did not stop after the wreck, reports show. Deputies said they found...
cw34.com
Man pulls gun on bank teller in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank with a gun in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said on Jan. 21 at around 1:35 p.m., a man walked into a Chase Bank on 10th Avenue North. The man walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while showing his gun.
Victim's name released in Wellington murder-suicide
The name of a woman who died in a Wellington murder-suicide last week was released Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the female victim as Brittany Carter, 34.
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors
Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
cw34.com
Brightline will begin high speed testing at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline has announced it will begin high speed testing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County. Brightline said testing should begin as soon as Saturday, February 11. Testing will occur throughout February and March and will span through Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.
