A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
According to WMTW, Eric Saindon who is originally from Gorham, Maine received very exciting news. He has been nominated for an Oscar for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." This would be Eric's very third nomination for visual effects, as the article states. Eric says that the geography...
No doubt we've all dealt with idiot drivers like this (and probably occasionally been these idiot drivers, especially toward left lane campers) whether it's been during winter or summer. Bumper riders. Tailgate drivers. Or, as one Mainer put it, "bumper-skitching." But it's next level when it happens during winter because...
The second-most visited tourist spot in the entire state of Maine is going to look a whole lot different over the next few years. L.L.Bean announced that they plan to reimagine their flagship store in Freeport, Maine, over the next several years with a $50 million dollar investment that will make their campus an even larger destination.
They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
Honestly, it's not Keith's fault. He's just doing his job. Honestly, what makes Keith Carson's weather reports on NEWS CENTER Maine so entertaining (and makes him, in general, entertaining overall) is the fact that he doesn't just give the weather report. He puts personality into it. He can be comical....
While almost everyone in the state had one mother of a clean-up following the storm that blew through Maine Sunday night, there was one man in Dover-Foxcroft who got a wee, little gift in the midst of all that snow removal. To set the scene, Bill Siemerling was out, as...
Sometimes things just aren't as they seem... All my life until today, I always thought the terms "snowstorm" and "blizzard" were basically interchangeable. I never gave it a second thought. I just assumed blizzard was the smart people way for saying the snow was just downright awful. As it turns out, they are very different things.
Some people love the chaos of the airport and love to fly in general, not minding the tight squeeze onboard or the annoyances that come with a trip in the air. Others absolutely despise it, either because they hate the process of going through the airport and sitting on a crowded plane or because they are terrified of the flight itself.
The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about marijuana scams that could take your money and/or deliver questionable products. Scam artists are diabolically brilliant about their scams and the latest, involving phony online marijuana dispensaries, is no exception. Why would you buy marijuana online, you ask? There are dispensaries practically on every corner. But that's the brilliant part of this scheme - the phony sites are labeled as local. So, unless you really check into them, you might think that you're buying from a business in your community.
The Portland Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a branch of Norway Savings Bank. Officials say a man walked into the branch at 446 Forest Avenue and allegedly threatened the staff before demanding an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived. At last report, he remains at large.
The Davisson Brothers Band’s Chris Davisson didn’t have to go far for the video shoot for the band’s new single “Mountain High.”. “The majority of it was filmed in my backyard,” the proud West Virginian explains during a recent interview with Taste of Country of the place he has called home for the past ten years. “I've got a little piece of property there. So, I ended up filming it behind my house.”
