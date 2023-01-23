Read full article on original website
Bismarck's Glasser Images Fades To Black For The Last Time
FINALLY, A Settlement Was Reached Yesterday..
Strange, Serious, & Quirky: 8 Types Of People You See At A Gym In BisMan
Everyone tries to make it to the gym... well, at least for the first couple months of the year. -- New Year's resolutions get us fired up. When you go to a gym in BisMan, you can't help but notice the different personalities there. You see people who are serious, people who are lost, and people who are just there to socialize.
Bismarck-"You Can't Have Fun Outdoors In February"-Wanna Bet?
You Won't Believe All The Fun Events That Are Available For You And Your Whole Family
How to get Vitamin D during winter months in North Dakota
Johnson says it's especially important to make sure you are keeping up with your vitamins during this time of year.
KFYR-TV
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Minot woman after they say she left a child at a museum and failed to complete field sobriety tests. Police say witnesses reported 40-year-old Kelly Parker went to the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum with two children Friday but drove off with only one. They say she later refused a DUI test.
KFYR-TV
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With record setting snowfall at the end of last year, it is no surprise there are giant snow piles all around town. But which one is the biggest?. So first we started here at the mall, obviously we got a lot of snow. I have this wonderful snowbank right here in front of me and I am going to start climbing, so just follow along.
KFYR-TV
UMary Mid-Winter Powwow smudging policy causes stir
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Smudging is a Native American practice of burning sacred herbs to cleanse a person or place. The custom was the cause of an online stir last week. Traditions are woven into cultures, just as hair can be intertwined to make a braid. Smudging is one of the many customs celebrated by Indigenous cultures.
Lillyanna’s Fight: eight months later
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s been eight months since KX first reported on the tragic case of Lillyanna Morales — a 14-year-old girl who suffered traumatic injuries after diving off a water slide at the former Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck (now known as The Bismarck Hotel). The pool was too shallow, and after Lillyanna collided […]
KFYR-TV
Local diner beaten by egg prices
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The heat from consumers about the increase in the price of eggs has been so extreme it could fry an omelet. One local dining chain is scrambling to break even with the rising costs. Frying up eggs and getting them out to customers costs way more...
tsln.com
Rohrichs’ Cutting Edge Ranch
Averages: 30 Yearling Bulls $4342, 31 two year old bulls $4153. The Rohrich family held their annual production sale Jan. 21 in Mandan, ND. A good crowd was on hand and the bull quality was exceptional. The Rohrichs added some new sires to the lineup and the customers paid them off for it.
KFYR-TV
More than 30 unsheltered individuals counted during Point in Time Count
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Arctic air is expected to freeze up the BisMan area later tonight. As people head indoors, there are many in our community who go unsheltered at night. Most people who drive around Bismarck after midnight are headed home. But Kacey Peterson, a social worker for Ministry on the Margins is looking for people who have no home to go to.
Mortiz Sport & Marine Donates To Mandan’s New Dale Pahlke Arena
Donation To Building A Better Community
Open police investigation at Bismarck public school
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 24 hours after KX News began asking questions, city officials are confirming that Bismarck Police Department has an open investigation related to Wachter Middle School. At this time, the reason behind the investigation has not been shared by officials, but Bismarck Public Schools has released the following statement: “Bismarck Public Schools […]
Bismarck police searching for stolen Bobcat Skid Steer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen Bobcat Skid Steer that was taken from the 1400 block of E LaSalle Drive in Bismarck last night on Jan. 23. Police say there are several identifying marks/stickers on the Skid Steer as shown in the photo above and did […]
Should Bismarck Residents Help Decide The Fate Of A Human Being?
Some People Call This A "Witchhunt"
Steps toward saving North Dakota’s native grasslands
So, preserving and restoring our grasslands is important for our ecosystem to function properly.
KFYR-TV
Barrage of bills affecting trans people heard at ND Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck heard a barrage of bills relating to transgender people Tuesday. Seven pieces of legislation were heard Tuesday that affect trans people. Two would prevent trans females from competing in girls’ and women’s sports at the high school and college levels. Then there are two bills that would bar trans students from using bathrooms different from their sex assigned at birth. That’s four. Then the committee heard a bill that would change the rules around conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ people. And finally, there are two bills that would make medical transitions illegal for people under 18.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
How Can We Get A Trader Joe's Here In Bismarck?
Don't Give Me That Nonsense About "They Are Only In Certain Cities Across The Country"
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
96.5 The Walleye
