Cannonsburg expands tubing lanes, adds brunch

The Cedar Lounge has always been a great place to relax after a day on the slopes, but now skiers and observers alike will be able to fuel up before hitting the slopes with a new brunch menu. Cannonsburg also offers a full service bar and a snack bar.

With a state-of-the-art “magic carpet” tubers can make good use of their two-hour ticket for the maximum number of downhill runs.

“Tubing is a fun activity, great for a corporate event, group or private party,” said Danielle Musto of Cannonsburg. Weekends are generally busier, with longer wait times. Tubing reservations are online only. For groups of 20 or more, just call. A couple of weeks’ notice is appreciated and participants must be 42-inches tall.