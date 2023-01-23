ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mike McCarthy apologized to photographer over postgame incident

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Pl97_0kOWAWPx00

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McCarthy was in no mood to have a camera in his face following his team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but the Dallas Cowboys coach crossed the line with the way he expressed himself.

McCarthy was walking off the field at Levi’s Stadium when he appeared to shove a cameraperson who got within arm’s length of him. The photographer, Noah Bullard of NBC 5 in Forth Worth, downplayed the incident. Bullard tweeted early Monday morning that the video of McCarthy that went viral was “more of a hand to the lens” than a shove. McCarthy also met with Bullard after the game and apologized.

A photo that went viral did not make McCarthy look any better than the video:

McCarthy’s frustration obviously got the best of him. The Cowboys fell short of expectations yet again, and they had plenty of chances to win their Divisional Round game against the Niners. The loss also led to more questions about McCarthy’s job status , which he probably knew were coming.

What McCarthy did was nowhere near as bad as the incident involving Davante Adams and a cameraman earlier this season, but it was another reminder that coaches and players are much better off keeping their hands to themselves.

The post Mike McCarthy apologized to photographer over postgame incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott has broken up with his former girlfriend, and he reportedly is dating somebody new. Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Natalie Buffett quietly broke up in March 2022. On Thursday, the outlet reported that Prescott has casually dating Jadyn Jannasch, who is a swimmer at LSU. View this post on Instagram... The post Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Barnes captured on video spitting in man’s face at game

Matt Barnes was captured on video spitting in the face of another man during an incident on Sunday. Barnes attended Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The former NBA player got into a heated altercation with his fiancee’s ex-husband on... The post Matt Barnes captured on video spitting in man’s face at game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers hire big-name head coach

The Carolina Panthers have hired a new head coach, and they went with an experienced candidate. Frank Reich has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Panthers, the team announced on Thursday. Reich, 61, was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for four-plus seasons from 2018-2022. He was fired... The post Panthers hire big-name head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up

Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes shares update on his ankle injury

Patrick Mahomes is battling an ankle injury as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, but the star quarterback does not seem all that concerned. Mahomes participated in practice on Wednesday. He told reporters his ankle is “doing good” and that he wanted to get on the... The post Patrick Mahomes shares update on his ankle injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos reportedly make decision on 1 coach candidate

The Denver Broncos have yet to make a decision on their next head coach, but they have made one decision on who will not get the job. Interim coach Jerry Rosburg will not be retained as part of the team’s staff for 2023, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Rosburg has already been informed that... The post Broncos reportedly make decision on 1 coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25. The Detroit Lions, for whom Lemonier played in 2021, announced the news of Lemonier’s death Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/FL7BP71YhB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2023 “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team... The post Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Astros champion eyeing MLB comeback

After spending most of the last two years on the sidelines, one former MLB pitcher is trying to tap back in. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports Wednesday that ex-Houston Astros reliever Ken Giles will be hosting a throwing showcase for interested MLB teams in early February. Heyman notes that Giles is now “100... The post Ex-Astros champion eyeing MLB comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate

Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Bruce Arians’ reaction to Buccaneers staff changes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made significant staff changes after their disappointing 8-9 campaign last season, but those changes apparently made a significant impression on their former coach. Bruce Arians was not happy that the Buccaneers let go of several of his former assistants. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times told WDAE that the firings... The post Report reveals Bruce Arians’ reaction to Buccaneers staff changes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans gets head coach endorsement from 1 Broncos player

The Denver Broncos have not made a final decision on their head coach search, but one favored candidate got an endorsement from a current Denver player on Thursday. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson had a lot of praise for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Jackson played alongside Ryans with the Houston Texans, and said... The post DeMeco Ryans gets head coach endorsement from 1 Broncos player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Dan Quinn makes major decision about his coaching future

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has made a major decision regarding his future. Quinn has informed teams that he is withdrawing from consideration for head coaching positions and will remain in his current role with the Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Quinn is comfortable in Dallas and wants to win a... The post Dan Quinn makes major decision about his coaching future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton trending toward surprising decision?

Sean Payton has spoken with multiple teams about head coach jobs, and he does not appear to be in a rush to make a decision. Perhaps that is because he is not quite ready for a career change. Payton interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. He has a... The post Sean Payton trending toward surprising decision? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to huge playoff games, but that still did not stop him from seeking the counsel of one all-time great ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship. Mahomes said Thursday he has spoken to Tom Brady this week about his preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I... The post Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday shared what he thinks is one of the keys to making a deep playoff run in the NFL, and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons appears to agree with the theory. At his season-ending press conference, Beane was asked about the Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver corps and whether... The post Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
197K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy