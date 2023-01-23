Mike McCarthy apologized to photographer over postgame incident

Mike McCarthy was in no mood to have a camera in his face following his team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but the Dallas Cowboys coach crossed the line with the way he expressed himself.

McCarthy was walking off the field at Levi’s Stadium when he appeared to shove a cameraperson who got within arm’s length of him. The photographer, Noah Bullard of NBC 5 in Forth Worth, downplayed the incident. Bullard tweeted early Monday morning that the video of McCarthy that went viral was “more of a hand to the lens” than a shove. McCarthy also met with Bullard after the game and apologized.

A photo that went viral did not make McCarthy look any better than the video:

McCarthy’s frustration obviously got the best of him. The Cowboys fell short of expectations yet again, and they had plenty of chances to win their Divisional Round game against the Niners. The loss also led to more questions about McCarthy’s job status , which he probably knew were coming.

What McCarthy did was nowhere near as bad as the incident involving Davante Adams and a cameraman earlier this season, but it was another reminder that coaches and players are much better off keeping their hands to themselves.

