‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Cait Fairbanks Flirts With Firefighters on ‘Chicago Fire’

Cait Fairbanks is famous for playing Tessa Porter on The Young and the Restless . Since 2017, Fairbanks has won over soap opera fans as the musical wife of Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes). Recently, Fairbanks traded in Genoa City for the Windy City during a guest appearance on Chicago Fire.

The Young and the Restless star Cait Fairbanks I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Why was Cait Fairbanks on ‘Chicago Fire’?

Like many of The Young and the Restless stars, Fairbanks sometimes guest stars on primetime shows. Fairbanks’ latest primetime gig took her to Chicago Fire . Fairbanks’ episode “How Does It End?” aired on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Like her soap opera role, Fairbanks’ guest spot was filled with a dash of drama and humor.

Fairbanks plays Kayla, a woman who creates a TikTok video searching for the cute firefighter she met during her workplace fire. Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) sees the footage and believes he’s the firefighter Kayal is seeking. Blake meets Kayla for a drink, and the two hit it off. Yet, their meeting takes an awkward turn when Kayla returns the glove he left at the fire, and he realizes it’s not his.

Blake keeps quiet about the secret, but on their second date , he tells Kayla the truth. Unfortunately, Kayla isn’t understanding and leaves.

Is Cait Fairbanks leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Soap opera fans love seeing their favorite stars in primetime guest spots. Yet, it also sparks worry. A guest spot could become a longer tenure, meaning the actor could leave the soap opera for other ventures .

Fairbanks’ guest role on Chicago Fire might have some fans worried she’s leaving The Young and the Restless . According to TV Season & Spoilers, there’s no need for concern. Fairbanks isn’t leaving the CBS soap opera, and fans will see more of Tessa as she and Maria embark on a new journey.

What’s happening with Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Fairbanks and her co-star Grimes make up The Young and the Restless super-couple Tessa and Mariah or Teriah. The two became a hit with fans from the moment they first kissed. Since then, viewers have watched every obstacle the couple faced.

In May 2022, the couple took the next big step in their relationship. After nearly five years together, the couple married in a fun, disco-themed wedding . Now that they’re settled into married life ad a new home, they’re ready to plan for their future.

The couple is ready to start a family and want to adopt a baby. Their adoption journey has been filled with many challenges . But their dreams may finally come true with the help of Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell).

Tessa and Mariah have found a birth mother and are adopting her baby. While this is a pivotal story, fans don’t see it play out onscreen. Tessa and Mariah becoming parents is huge, but the writers aren’t giving their storyline proper attention. Perhaps it could be that they’re planning something bigger for the couple, something that could affect their family plans.