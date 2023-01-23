Michael Jordan Can Take Criticism If He’s Not Blindsided, According to Stephen A. Smith

When you think of Michael Jordan , there’s probably a fundamental truth to that image. Whether you’re imagining MJ as an NBA player, a businessman, or simply a pop-cultural presence, there’s a certain ruthlessness to the living legend. He’s the best, and if you step to him, he’s going to flex his metaphorical muscles. In the simplest terms, mess with His Airness at your own risk.

Stephen A. Smith , however, has a different perspective on things. If we take the ESPN talking head at his word, Jordan is OK with criticism, as long as you give him a warning before making things public.

Stephen A. Smith shares the key rule for criticizing Michael Jordan

During his time in the media, Stephen A. Smith has ruffled more than his share of feathers. With that being said, though, he apparently knows the key to criticizing Michael Jordan without the former Chicago Bull taking things personally.

“Michael Jordan is one of these things,” Smith told Howard Stern (h/t Awful Announcing ). “It’s a misnomer about him. Because that’s a friend. That’s a brother. I love Michael Jordan, obviously. And I thank him; anybody associated with basketball should thank Michael Jordan for what he’s done for the game of basketball. People get on him because they think that he can’t take criticism. That is not true. Michael Jordan will cuss me out, or somebody else out, quicker than you can say your name if you blindside him.”

So, armed with that knowledge, there’s apparently a way to approach His Airness. If you give him a heads-up and your logic holds firm, there’s nothing that he can be upset about.

“If you call Michael Jordan, ‘This is how I feel. Here’s why,’ he’s got no problem with you,” Stephen A. continued. “Give him an opportunity to explain. And, if he has no explanation or he couldn’t reach you, didn’t return your call, or whatever, whatever, he’s very big about that. That’s a complete misnomer about most of these guys.”

That reality is another reminder that Michael Jordan is still a human being once you look beyond his talent

Michael Jordan may be an NBA legend, but his legacy can be somewhat complicated. | Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

As I’ve written before, it can be tricky to judge Michael Jordan’s legacy . Stephen A. Smith’s take on criticizing the living NBA legend only deepens those contradictions.

On one hand, Jordan’s desire for notice is understandable on a human level. While we all have different tolerances for discomfort, no one likes to be told they’re doing something wrong. And, if you’re being criticized on national TV, that feeling has to be even worse.

On the other, though, Jordan isn’t an ordinary citizen. He’s one of the most famous people in modern sports history, and even in retirement, he hasn’t left the public eye. MJ owns an NBA team and was the subject of his own documentary. When you’re operating in those spaces — and have spent virtually your entire adult life as a celebrity — you have to know the game. Criticism, like it or not, comes with the territory.

It’s also worth noting that Jordan’s desire for warning places the metaphorical ball in his court. Let’s say Charles Barkley, who claims that his friendship with His Airness ended after some public criticism , wants to take issue with something the Charlotte Hornets have done. If we’re playing by MJ’s rules, Chuck can’t simply make his point. He’d have to be thinking ahead and, to some extent, give Mike veto power over the TNT segment. That, frankly, is an unreasonable expectation. And, as someone who’s been around high-level sports for more than 40 years, Jordan should know better.

As with many other things — take, for example, him being both a jerk and someone his teammates were willing to fight alongside — that position is complicated. Jordan, for all his talent, is allowed to be human and feel stung by public criticism, but that doesn’t give him the right to hold others to his unrealistic demands. It’s in those situations where the perception that the six-time NBA champ can be petty, selfish, or egotistical arise.

So, is there a perfect solution or a clean conclusion to draw here? Probably not. If nothing else, though, you know how Michael Jordan would like to be criticized, should you ever desire to do so.

