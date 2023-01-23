Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Best Performing Asset Year-to-Date as per Goldman Sachs Report
Bitcoin is more valuable than other assets such as the S&P 500, gold, and real estate. According to Goldman Sachs, Bitcoin has returned over 27% in total. Goldman Sachs‘ assessment of asset returns for the year so far indicates that Bitcoin has been their best-performing asset. This comes after a disastrous year for the cryptocurrency market in 2022, when the leading cryptocurrency surged above some of the banking sector’s greatest assets.
SEC Rejects Bitcoin Spot ETF Proposal of Ark Invest and 21Shares
The SEC has approved the introduction of several Bitcoin futures ETFs in the past. Institutions would be able to bypass internal charter restrictions as per SEC. A Bitcoin spot ETF has been denied approval by the SEC yet again. ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, and 21Shares, a provider of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), tried again with their strategy to launch the Bitcoin ETF, but were unsuccessful. The original filing date was May 13 of last year, a month after Ark’s first listing application for the goods on BZX was denied.
Whale Transfers Over $117 Million Worth Dogecoin to Binance
The whale made an on-chain purchase of 1.4 billion DOGE coins on May 23, 2022. After a dormant period of seven months, the whale resumed trading DOGE tokens. As the cryptocurrency market began to rebound in January, Dogecoin also saw a 30% increase in value. The price of DOGE has dropped somewhat over the last two days due to a general market selloff but gained little momentum today. Also, owing to traders’ lack of interest, whales have been unloading their DOGE memecoins, with Shiba Inu being the most in-demand memecoin since the launch of Shibarium Beta.
Tesla Still Owns Bitcoin Despite Dramatic Price Reduction
Tesla are still holding onto Bitcoin despite a dramatic reduction in its value. TSLA managed to limit the damage by selling 75% of its 42k bitcoins. Tesla still holding onto Bitcoin despite a dramatic reduction in its value since the fourth quarter of 2021. At the start of the year,...
Emerging Cryptocurrency Options Market Gets New Addition of TONcoin (TON)
After the addition of TONcoin (TON) as its third major cryptocurrency, the emerging cryptocurrency options trading industry is poised to take off. It’s a significant addition to what might be one of the most profitable digital token trading markets, allowing private people and institutional investors to boost their exposure to one of the most promising assets in the crypto ecosystem.
Binance to Briefly Pause Tron (TRX) Deposits Amid Wallet Maintenance
On January 30, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) it would execute wallet maintenance. Wallet upkeep will not impact one’s ability to withdraw TRX from the Tron network. Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has stated that on January 30, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) it would execute wallet maintenance for the Tron Network (TRX). The duration of this is roughly 1 hour. Therefore, commencing on January 30 at 5:55 a.m. UTC, Tron Network (TRX) deposits will be temporarily halted.
US Senate Finance Committee Explored Benefits of Bitcoin Mining
Dennis Porter has recently conducted a presentation on Bitcoin mining and its environmental impact. The New Hampshire governor recently conveyed that the legal and regulatory status of digital assets was “highly uncertain.”. Bitcoin education is booming worldwide as many investors and platforms enter the blockchain domain. Nowadays, several crypto-based...
US SEC Investigating Investment Advisers’ Crypto Custody
SEC is targeting a major fraction of its investigation on registered investment advisers. The WSBA sent a letter to the SEC on November 15, 2022. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been looking into traditional Wall Street financial advisers who may be providing client custody of digital assets without the necessary authorization.
Circle Criticizes SEC Over Approval Leading to Fallout of SPAC Deal
Rather than the market slump or uncertain investors, Circle now blames the SEC. Aside from FTX, the SEC has been cautious about the whole cryptocurrency sector. USDC stablecoin issuer Circle claims the SEC’s inactivity caused it to be unable to go public. Via a $9 billion SPAC merger last year. In the wake of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse last month. A planned merger between Circle and Concord Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition firm established by former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond, was scrapped.
Aave Purchases 2.7 Million Curve Tokens To Settle Post-Hack Debt
The decision was made when Aave Improvement Protocol (AIP) 144 was approved. A clever attack on November 23 caused bad debt on the Aave protocol. Aave’s integrations lead Marc Zeller said in a post on January 26 that the company has bought 2.7 million Curve (CRV) tokens, which will settle “excessive remaining bad debt” in a dozen transactions over the following 15 hours.
MarketAcross Picked As Web3’s Lead Media Partner For European Blockchain Convention
MarketAcross, a pioneer in blockchain marketing, has become the exclusive worldwide media partner for the forthcoming European Blockchain Convention (EBC). In its ninth edition, this conference will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Barcelona, Spain, from February 15-17, 2023, and is projected to attract more than 2,500 participants. The...
BlockFi Reportedly Has Around $1.2 Billion Exposure to FTX
FTX and its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy in November of last year. BlockFi temporarily halted withdrawals on November 28 and filed for bankruptcy. According to unaltered financial data that was accidentally posted on Tuesday, insolvent crypto lender BlockFi is connected to SBF’s FTX and Alameda Research to the tune of around $1.2 billion.
Cardano (ADA) Stablecoin Djed Will Go Live Next Week
Cardano-based stablecoin Djed will be expected to launch next week. At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $0.3765, up 0.64%. The launch of Stablecoin on the Cardano (ADA) network is much anticipated by ADA holders. According to the COTI blog, the company is collaborating in the development of the stablecoin on the ADA blockchain, which is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.
WBSDubai to Create Global Business Opportunities for Web3 Innovators
After its incredible success in hosting five international editions in 2022, World Blockchain Summit (WBS) returns to Dubai on 20-21 March 2023 at Atlantis, The Palm. The two-day event is a must-attend for Web3 stakeholders who are looking to move their businesses forward through collaborations, funding opportunities, and expert guidance.
Aptos (APT) Hits New All-Time High
Aptos ($APT) hits a new all-time high of $19.92 on 26th January. $APT surged over 395.7% in just 30 days. The global crypto market has soared. As the layer1 proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency, Aptos ($APT) continues to benefit from the recent rally. According to CoinGecko, $APT hit a new all-time high (ATH) of $19.92 on 26th January with notable price surges.
Canadian Bitcoin Miner Files Lawsuit Against Energy Supplier
Validus signed up as Hut 8’s energy supplier in October 2021. North Bay is the third Bitcoin mining site of Hut 8 in Canada. The North American Bitcoin Mining Corporation Hut 8 proceeded with a lawsuit filing against one of its energy suppliers Validus Power Corp in Ontario. On Thursday, Hut 8 filed a “Statement of Claim” in the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, taking the crucial step in the ongoing dispute that began in late 2022.
Top Trending Cryptocurrencies on Twitter
The trending cryptocurrencies on Twitter during the day are APT, MATIC, and SOL. Aptos (APT) hits a new all-time high of $19.92 on January 26. The global cryptocurrency industry has a promising outlook as the new year kicks into gear. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant coin in the crypto market, has witnessed a massive price rally since the beginning of 2023. During the past 24 hours, Bitcoin hit a price range of $23k, and it is continuing to attain a significant price surge. Amidst BTC’s tremendous hike, the leading altcoins are also following the same track.
SoftConstruct-Incubated Fastex Secures $23.2M in Record-Breaking Fasttoken Sale
After completing its private and public sale of Fasttoken (FTN), a part of the Fastex web3 ecosystem developed by SoftConstruct, has raised $23.2 million. The public was given access to FTN, the official cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem, on January 18 as part of a token creation event that was completely sold out in less than three days. Prior to it, FTN was strategically sold to private investors.
