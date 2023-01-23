ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Amityville Horror’ home sells for $1.46 million

The iconic New Jersey house that served as a stand-in for the real haunted homestead in the 1979 film “Amityville Horror” has found a new owner, The Post has learned. In September, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom Toms River property listed for $1.7 million, asking that any interested buyers submit their best bids by Oct. 24.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Mansion where ‘My Fair Lady’ was written hosts estate sale

The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain, but the antiques in this historic home are seeking to scatter to the winds. The Stamford, Connecticut abode where “My Fair Lady” was penned will soon hit the market for roughly $2 million — and ahead of it listing for sale, it’s the site of a multi-day curio fair.
STAMFORD, CT
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Drama at Delmonico’s: Fight over trademark puts reopening of landmark NYC steakhouse in jeopardy

Delmonico’s, the iconic Financial District restaurant, has been shuttered since 2020, and now hopes of a possible comeback are being kept on simmer. Carnivores and lovers of fine dining thought they could finally rejoice when a press release, issued on Jan. 18, announced that Dennis Turcinovic, owner and operator of Delmonico’s Restaurant Group, and his partner Joseph Licul announced the long-awaited re-opening of the historic steakhouse, located at 56 Beaver St., this fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Inside the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, the backbone of Upper Manhattan for more than 125 years

Harlem, a neighborhood synonymous with arts, culture and literature has given birth to some of the most famous names in history—including an era of fashion, theater, politics, and music through the Harlem Renaissance. Yet through it all there has been one constant driving force servicing this Upper Manhattan community: the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce (GHCC).
MANHATTAN, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants

A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This powerful photography exhibit in NYC chronicles 50 years of hip-hop

The hip-hop we know today—the kind that sells out arenas, racks up Grammy awards and gets major radio airtime—grew from DJing and breakdancing in New York City. A new exhibition at Fotografiska, the photography museum in the Flatiron District, traces the genre’s evolution from its early days to today through 200 powerful photos by 57 photographers. “Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious,” which opened today, runs through May 21. The exhibition celebrates hip-hop as the influential genre turns 50 years old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

Tens of Thousands of New Yorkers Fled to Florida in 2022

Tens of thousands of New Yorkers left the Big City and ran to Florida in 2022 – more than in any other year in history, according to figures from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. According to The New York Post, 64,577 New York residents exchanged...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
PIX11

Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Lunar New Year at the Museum of Chinese Art

The line stretches down Centre Street in anticipation. Children of all ages and their parents hardly could wait to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Museum of Chinese Art (MOCA) this past weekend when the museum doors opened for a slew of fun family activities. Traditionally the New Year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Route Fifty

NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

