manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Amityville Horror’ home sells for $1.46 million
The iconic New Jersey house that served as a stand-in for the real haunted homestead in the 1979 film “Amityville Horror” has found a new owner, The Post has learned. In September, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom Toms River property listed for $1.7 million, asking that any interested buyers submit their best bids by Oct. 24.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Mansion where ‘My Fair Lady’ was written hosts estate sale
The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain, but the antiques in this historic home are seeking to scatter to the winds. The Stamford, Connecticut abode where “My Fair Lady” was penned will soon hit the market for roughly $2 million — and ahead of it listing for sale, it’s the site of a multi-day curio fair.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
EXCLUSIVE: Go on the job with the NYC Buildings Department during their Lower Manhattan safety sweep
The Department of Buildings (DOB) has launched a new series of surprise winter safety sweeps at construction sites throughout the five boroughs, and amNewYork Metro rode along as they made one of their inspections. This initiative comes after a series of tragic workplace deaths occurred late last year; the DOB...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Drama at Delmonico’s: Fight over trademark puts reopening of landmark NYC steakhouse in jeopardy
Delmonico’s, the iconic Financial District restaurant, has been shuttered since 2020, and now hopes of a possible comeback are being kept on simmer. Carnivores and lovers of fine dining thought they could finally rejoice when a press release, issued on Jan. 18, announced that Dennis Turcinovic, owner and operator of Delmonico’s Restaurant Group, and his partner Joseph Licul announced the long-awaited re-opening of the historic steakhouse, located at 56 Beaver St., this fall.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Inside the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, the backbone of Upper Manhattan for more than 125 years
Harlem, a neighborhood synonymous with arts, culture and literature has given birth to some of the most famous names in history—including an era of fashion, theater, politics, and music through the Harlem Renaissance. Yet through it all there has been one constant driving force servicing this Upper Manhattan community: the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce (GHCC).
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants
A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This powerful photography exhibit in NYC chronicles 50 years of hip-hop
The hip-hop we know today—the kind that sells out arenas, racks up Grammy awards and gets major radio airtime—grew from DJing and breakdancing in New York City. A new exhibition at Fotografiska, the photography museum in the Flatiron District, traces the genre’s evolution from its early days to today through 200 powerful photos by 57 photographers. “Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious,” which opened today, runs through May 21. The exhibition celebrates hip-hop as the influential genre turns 50 years old.
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordable
As another phase of construction is nearing completion at a controversial and gentrifying development along the Harlem River Waterfront in the Port Morris neighborhood of the South Bronx is nearing completion, a wave of online ads have been released touting the number of units that have been set aside as "rent-stabilized."
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Marte, community groups file motion to stop NYU’s challenge to SoHo-NoHo rezoning
Lower Manhattan City Council Member Christopher Marte (D), along with a coalition of four SoHo and NoHo community groups and some area residents, filed a motion on Wednesday to intervene in New York University’s challenge to the 2021 SoHo/NoHo Rezoning in Manhattan Supreme Court. Attorneys Jack Lester, Lawrence K....
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
$90M in funding to come for New York City’s asylum-seeking students, children in temporary housing
Financial aid is coming for New York City students in temporary housing — including those who may be seeking asylum — as well as English language-learners and children with disabilities, Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks announced earlier this week. The proposed $90 million in funding...
Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
Unexpected cleaning of graffiti-covered tunnel spurs controversy in Washington Heights
The walls of the 191st Street pedestrian tunnel are painted white over the weekend. News of the surprise scrubbing sparked widespread outrage. [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
Tens of Thousands of New Yorkers Fled to Florida in 2022
Tens of thousands of New Yorkers left the Big City and ran to Florida in 2022 – more than in any other year in history, according to figures from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. According to The New York Post, 64,577 New York residents exchanged...
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Lunar New Year at the Museum of Chinese Art
The line stretches down Centre Street in anticipation. Children of all ages and their parents hardly could wait to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Museum of Chinese Art (MOCA) this past weekend when the museum doors opened for a slew of fun family activities. Traditionally the New Year...
NY1
Dispensary owner set to make history as New York’s first 'justice-involved' owner
On early Friday night, a patch of Bleecker Street in front of a long-vacant storefront was mostly quiet. But come Tuesday, the sidewalk will be filled with throngs of customers when Roland Conner opens the city’s second licensed cannabis dispensary. “When I get up every day, I’m asking myself,...
NYC Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe in Queens after pursuit of burglar: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 60-year-old New York City Sanitation worker was struck in the head with a pipe on Saturday after a foot pursuit through a Sanitation facility in Queens, according to the New York Post. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. in Woodside. Per the report,...
NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
