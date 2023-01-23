ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Previewing ‘Frank Frazetta’s Dawn Attack’ #2 Sci-Fi Series From Opus Comics

“Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting “Dawn Attack” springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father’s stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom.”
Review: ‘Action Comics’ #1051 Is An Exciting New Beginning… Mostly

The new Action Comics is here, and it’s exactly the Superman story we’ve needed for a long while. At least, for the most part. The new expanded Action Comics comes from Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Rafa Sandoval, Matt Herms, and Dave Sharpe on the lead stories, with back-ups by Dan Jurgens, Lee Weeks, Elizabeth Breitweiser, Rob Leigh, Leah Williams, Marguerite Sauvage, and Becca Carey.
Gone In 60 Seconds: Previewing ‘The Flash: One-Minute War Special’ #1

“A lot can happen in 60 seconds…as the Flash event “One-Minute War” rages on, writer Jeremy Adams gives you further insights into the alien speedster race that has invaded Central City, and how the Flash Family fights back!”. The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 is out Tuesday...
Advance Review: A Traitor In Their Midst In `Minor Threats’ #4

All good things must come to an end. So this great limited series wraps up its story with a bang. While it’s a familiar story of betrayal, the creative team has developed a rich world and some cool characters that deserve another chance. Overall. 8.5/10. Betrayal is a common...
Asking The Right Questions – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn’ #1

Writers: Alex Segura, Alex Paknadel, Greg Pak, Dennis Culver. Artists: Clayton Henry, Christopher Mitten, Minkyu Jung, Jesus Merino. Colours: Marcelo Maiolo, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Sunny Gho. Letters: Pat Brosseau, Troy Peteri, Wes Abbott, Dave Sharpe. “Ancient and dangerous power has been awakened following the eruption of the Lazarus Volcano, and...
Preview: ‘Damn Them All’ #4 Throws A Spotlight On Abshir

BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Damn Them All #4, the next issue of their new original horror series dropping today from writer Simon Spurrier, artist Charlie Adlard, colorists Sofie Dodgson and Shayne Hannah Cui, and letterer Jim Campbell. In this spotlight on Abshir, Ellie and Dora do everything...
A Totalitarian Vampire Cult Rules The World: Previewing ‘We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1

Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of We Are Scarlet Twilight #1, dropping in May 2023 from writer/artist/colorist/letterer Benjamin W. Morse. It’s 1938, and time to meet our hero– Captain Lancet. He’s a Golden Age All-American crime buster who’s about to accidentally create the world’s greatest villain. He’ll need to adjust to a strange new world– one that resembles Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in– if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!
Betrayal From Within: Previewing Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Minor Threats’ #4

Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #4, dropping next Wednesday from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. Betrayed by one of their own and at the mercy of the maniac they set out to kill, the Minor Threats are...
A New Sick Story-Arc Beings In ‘Lovesick’ #4 Preview

“As Domino struggles with the aftermath of a near-fatal ambush by the Bloodcels, her cannibal partner in crime Jack barges back into her life with buried memories and unresolved grudges in tow to push her fragile psyche even further.”. Lovesick #4 is out now from Image Comics.
Clash Of The Titans: Previewing ‘Icon vs. Hardware’ #1

“Two titans of the Milestone Universe clash — and in the process, set in motion a chain of events leading to a story bigger than you could ever imagine! When Hardware discovers a long-suppressed time machine hidden in a government warehouse, his obsession with righting the wrongs of the past — those of both American history and his own tragic family — will unravel the fabric of time for the Milestone Universe. But while there are many problems with Hardware’s plan, there’s one big one: wherever he goes in America’s last two centuries, Icon is there, having lived through it! And a man as powerful as Icon knows the profound danger of the forces Curtis Metcalf is unleashing…and he’ll do whatever it takes to put the genie back in the bottle!
Previewing ‘Hitomi’ #4 From Image Comics

The time of war has come to the land. Hitomi spurns Yasuke’s warnings and joins a military campaign, hoping to make a name for herself. To Yasuke’s dismay, she does…
It Came From Dimension X: Reviewing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ #2

‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ pulls out all the stops as everything to do with these two storied franchises continues to intermingle to create one cohesive deep fun to explore universe. Every MMPR or TMNT fan is probably experiencing that giddy style Saturday Morning feeling as they flip through these pages, ready to revert right back to childhood once more.
Adult Animation Revolution: Animation That Changed Cinema

YouTube channel The Cinema Cartography released an in depth video on Artistic animation from across history and the globe. I’m glad that animation is being discussed seriously in cinephile circles. Too often on the Internet there’s the default stance that “cinema is dead.” One has only to look at the current explosion of prestige animated stories for adult audiences to know that cinema is alive and well.
Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day Offerings Set the Stage For Epics To Come

Free Comic Book Day is really just around the corner. This year, Marvel has four offerings that set the stage for for big stories to come. This year’s offerings include something for everyone. You get hints at Marvel’s next big X-Men and Avengers epics from Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, Joshua Cassara and Valerio Schiti. There’s shorts that lead into Spider-Man and Venom’s next big events from Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Al Ewing, and CAFU. That’s just the start with a diverse set of creators in Marvel Voices and a fun all-ages offering with Spidey and His Amazing Friends as well.
Advance Review: A Family Reunion – `Clerks’ Style In `Quick Stops’ #4

Fans of Clerks and Kevin Smith’s other cinematic creations will love this story of Dante’s and Randal’s visit to a family reunion. Filled with irreverent humor courtesy of Smith, the only downside to the issue is some questionable artistic choices. Overall. And for his finale, Kevin Smith...

